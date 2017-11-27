Toronto’s Top 6 Sneakers

Elevate Your Street Style with some of the Coolest Sneakers in the City

Heel Boy

Find your next pair of stylish kicks at this hip boutique. Browse its diverse selection of footwear—from the funky to the sensible—and mixture of mid-range to high-end brands. 773 Queen St. W.; 53 Gristmill Ln., Adidas Gazelle trainer, $100

Browns

Outfit yourself at this Montreal-based purveyor of shoes for both adults and children. Here you’ll find everything from thigh-high boots by Strategia to alligator-clad sneakers from Lacoste. 110 Bloor St. W.; other locations, Lacoste Eyyla 317 1, $200

Ecco

Outfit yourself like a Scandinavian with a selection of comfortable boots, shoes, sandals and accessories in classic styles from this Danish company. CF Toronto Eaton Centre, 220 Yonge St.; other locations, Soft 1 high-top, $160

Davids

Canada’s largest independent luxury shoe store features such labels as Manolo Blahnik, Swims and Hugo Boss. 66 Bloor St. W.; other locations, Swims motion mid-cut, $220

Ron White

Along with Ron’s All Day Heels and signature collections, this shop stocks names like Frye, Cole Haan and Mephisto. Manulife Centre,

55 Bloor St. W.; other locations, Stella floral dark jeans multi, $445

Want Apothecary

Browse the selection of carefully curated footwear from Want Les Essentiels, as well as other well-known and emerging designers. Want Apothecary also carries clothing, beauty products and accessories. 1070 Yonge St.; 2579 Yonge St., Lalibela sneaker, $275