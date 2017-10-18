  • eat
  • shop
  • see
  • go
  • stay
  • daytrip
  • map
  • calendar
  • transport
  • weather
  • currency
  • tofrom
October 18th, 2017
where.ca > Ontario > Toronto > Toronto’s Thin-Crust Craze

Toronto’s Thin-Crust Craze

DEVOUR SOME OF THE BEST NEAPOLITAN PIZZA OUTSIDE OF ITALY

Terroni offers up a delicious menu of thin-crust creations. (Photo by Dylan + Jen.)

Queen Margherita

A strict Vera Pizza Napoletana adherence is why these traditional pies are a reliable favourite. Perfectly blistered crusts are topped with hearty certified San Marzano tomato sauce and fired in a Naples-made oven.
1402 Queen St. E.; 785 Annette St.; 772 Dundas St. W. 

Terroni

Terroni’s extensive list of ’zas embraces all the hallmarks of the southern Italian tradition. Your margherita or quattro stagioni arrives at the table as a whole pie, leaving you to decide the size of your slices.
720 Queen St. W.; 1095 Yonge St.; 57 Adelaide St. E.

Pizzeria Libretto

One of the first restaurants on Toronto’s thin-slice scene now includes five always-packed locations (and a takeout-only spot) across the city. Toppings such as Ontario prosciutto and duck confit are must-tries.
221 Ossington Ave.; 550 Danforth Ave.; 155 University Ave.; 545 King St. W.

Via Mercanti

Romolo Salvati’s mini pizza
empire adds a creative flair to its authentic flavours. For example, its signature Via Mercanti is a two-pizza-layered masterpiece—a ricotta, mushroom and spicy soppressata-covered pizza hides under a full margherita pie.
188 Augusta Ave.; 87 Elm St.; other locations

Lambretta Pizzeria

The signature dish at this family-friendly joint is the prosciutto-laden Lambretta pizza, with a crispy crust that cradles fior de latte, arugla and cherry tomatoes. Or, if meat-free is more your style, try the marinara, vegeteriana or funghi. 89 Roncesvalles Ave.

arrow graphic

OUR FULL Toronto COVERAGE

, ,

Comment on this article

Comments are closed.