ON NOW The Power Plant, a not-for-profit cultural organization on Toronto’s waterfront, turns 30 in 2017. For its anniversary year, it offers a slate of programming reflecting its own history and, in celebration of Canada’s sesquicentennial, that of the country as a whole. The Power Plant’s winter exhibition season asks visitors to consider those who lived here before 1867 and to explore how our colonial legacy affects life today. On Fishes, Horses and Man, which explores marginalized lives and the consequences of slavery, is the first comprehensive solo show for Jonathas de Andrade outside his native Brazil. Canada’s own Maria Hupfield references Anishinaabe oral traditions and feminist performance history in The One Who Keeps On Giving. Another Canadian, Kapwani Kiwanga, features a new film, A Primer, which shows the potential built environments have to affect behaviour. And Latifa Echakhch of Morocco presents a site-specific installation that examines present uncertainty in society by imagining what would happen if the sky was a material object.