Kitchen Q & A: Chef Nuit Regular

The chef of Pai Northern Thai Kitchen shows off the diversity of Thailand’s cuisine at her newest restaurant, Kiin

Why open another restaurant after Pai’s success?

I wanted to introduce styles of Thai food that people in Toronto had yet to try, and to offer a variety of foods from across Thailand. There are southern dishes, dishes from the northeast, royal Thai cuisine and many others.

What’s your favourite dish to make at Kiin?

Right now it’s wing bean salad. It’s a dish that I make with tom yum paste: a chilli paste that I make from scratch. I went back to Thailand to eat lots of wing bean salads, to learn, and then I came back and made this dish.

What’s an ingredient unique to Kiin?

We use buffalo Thai basil. My mom used to cook with it when she made food like Kua Hang Gai for me and the neighbours. I tried to get the basil in Toronto, but no one sold it here, so I had to search for a supplier and order it in from Thailand.

Kiin is located at 326 Adelaide St. W., kiintoronto.com.