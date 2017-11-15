2017 Warm & Cosy Holiday Gift Guide

Explore Toronto’s fantastic shopping scene to find gifts for friends, family and anyone else on your list.
View a slideshow of great clothing items and other cozy gift ideas:
- Wolf-pompom knit toque ($99)<br /> Simons, <em>Square One Shopping Centre, 100 City Centre Dr., <br /> Mississauga, m.simons.ca</em>
- Darn Tough Light Hiker micro crew socks ($27)<br /> Mountain Equipment Co-op, <br /> <em>400 King St. W.; other locations, mec.ca</em>
- Felt cactus object in tall saguaro ($49)<br /> West Elm, <em>109 Atlantic Ave., westelm.com</em>
- Pop Icon onesie ($44.95)<br /> Drake General Store, <em>1151 Queen St. W.; other locations <br /> drakegeneralstore.ca</em>
- Ultra Light Down Vest ($59.90)<br /> Uniqlo, <em>CF Toronto Eaton Centre, 220 Yonge St., uniqlo.com</em>
- HBC collection scarf ($99) <br /> Hudson’s Bay, <em>44 Bloor St. E.; other locations, thebay.com</em>
- Velvet blazer ($225)<br /> Ann Taylor, <em>Yorkdale Shopping Centre, 3401 Dufferin St.; other locations, anntaylor.com</em>
