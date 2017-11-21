  • eat
  • shop
  • see
  • go
  • stay
  • daytrip
  • map
  • calendar
  • transport
  • weather
  • currency
  • tofrom
November 21st, 2017
where.ca > Ontario > Toronto > 2017 Holiday Gift Guide for Kids

2017 Holiday Gift Guide for Kids

Explore Toronto’s fantastic shopping scene to find gifts for friends, family and anyone else on your list.

Raccoon hand puppet ($61.95)
ShopAGO, Art Gallery
of Ontario, 317 Dundas St. W., shop2.ago.net

View a slideshow of great toys and adorable gift ideas:

arrow graphic

OUR FULL Toronto COVERAGE

, , , ,

Comment on this article

Comments are closed.