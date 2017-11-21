2017 Holiday Gift Guide for Kids

Explore Toronto’s fantastic shopping scene to find gifts for friends, family and anyone else on your list.
- Raccoon hand puppet ($61.95)<br /> ShopAGO, <em>Art Gallery of Ontario, 317 Dundas St. W., shop2.ago.net</em>
- Harvey's Veggie Dog Mobile ($12.99) <br /> Drake General Store, <em>1151 Queen St. W.; other locations, drakegeneralstore.ca</em>
- Ride along mouse ($59.99)<br /> HomeSense, <em>110 Bloor St. W.; <br /> other locations, homesense.ca</em>
- Urban deer infant romper ($32.99)<br /> Tiny Trendsetters, <em>264 Jane St., tinytrendsetter.com</em>
- <em>The Day Santa Stopped Believing in Harold</em> ($21.99)<br /> Type Books, <em>883 Queen St. W.; other locations, typebooks.ca</em>
- Wonder Girl onesie ($40)<br /> Brika, <em>642 Queen St. W., 768 Queen St. E.; other locations, brika.com</em>
- Glitter fingerlings baby monkey ($24.99)<br /> Mastermind Toys, <em>3350 Yonge St.;other locations, mastermindtoys.com</em>
