  • eat
  • shop
  • see
  • go
  • stay
  • daytrip
  • map
  • calendar
  • transport
  • weather
  • currency
  • tofrom
November 1st, 2017
where.ca > Ontario > Toronto > 2017 Food and Drink Holiday Gift Guide

2017 Food and Drink Holiday Gift Guide

Explore Toronto’s fantastic shopping scene to find gifts for friends, family and anyone else on your list.

Nuremberg-style Lebkuchen cookies ($24 and up)
Pusateri’s Fine Foods, 57 Yorkville Ave.; other locations, pusateris.com

Click below to view a slideshow of great food and drink gift ideas:

arrow graphic

OUR FULL Toronto COVERAGE

, , , , , ,

Comment on this article

Comments are closed.