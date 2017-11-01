Explore Toronto’s fantastic shopping scene to find gifts for friends, family and anyone else on your list.
- Nuremberg-style Lebkuchen cookies<br /> Pusateri’s Fine Foods, <em>57 Yorkville Ave.; other locations, pusateris.com</em>
- https://where.ca/ontario/toronto/2017-food-and-drink-holiday-gift-guide/slide/cookies/
- Bamboo cheese knives (set of 4) ($15.50)<br /> Bergo Designs, <em>28 Tank House Ln., bergodesigns.ca</em>
- https://where.ca/ontario/toronto/2017-food-and-drink-holiday-gift-guide/slide/food_final04/
- David’s Top 12 ($26)<br /> David’s Tea, <em>424 Bloor St. W.; <br /> other locations, davidstea.com</em>
- https://where.ca/ontario/toronto/2017-food-and-drink-holiday-gift-guide/slide/food_final05/
- CXBO signature collection (9pc) ($22.50)<br /> CXBO Chocolates, <em>93 Baldwin St., cxbo.ca</em>
- Muskoka Legendary Oddity gin ($44.95)<br /> LCBO, <em>10 Scrivener Sq., other locations, lcbo.com</em>
- Sofia Chardonnay 2013 ($27.95)<br /> LCBO, <em>10 Scrivener Sq., other locations, lcbo.com</em>
- Sugarfina gourmet candy ($39.95)<br /> Nordstrom, Yorkdale Shopping Centre, <em>3401 Dufferin St.; other locations, sugarfina.ca</em>
- Frank & Sense golden ale, ($7.99)<br /> LCBO, <em>10 Scrivener Sq., other locations, lcbo.com</em>
