10 Fun Things to do in Toronto this February

Winterlicious

To Feb. 8

This citywide celebration of Toronto’s food scene is an excellent opportunity to experience a restaurant you’ve always wanted to try. Prix fixe lunch and dinner menus (ranging from $23 to $53) are available from restaurants like The Shore Club, Canoe, The Carbon Bar and Bannock, as well more than 200 other participants.

Various locations

Prohibition: The Concert

Feb. 9, 10 and 14

Prohibition, a U.S. law banning the production, transport and sale of alcohol during the Roaring ’20s, was problematic, to say the least. It’s also romanticized for its iconic gangsters, flappers and jazz music. Albert Schultz and Mike Ross look back on this era in an evening of stories and songs.

Young Centre for the Performing Arts, 50 Tank House Ln.

Roundhouse Winter Craft Beer Festival

Feb. 10

Bundle up and head outside to enjoy craft beer from some of the best Ontario Craft Brewers. Live DJs and roaring campfires set the mood as you sample the stouts, lagers, IPAs, and more.

Roundhouse Park, 255 Bremner Blvd.

Come From Away

Feb.13 to Sept. 2

Audiences around the world have been captivated by the true-life story of a small Newfoundland town that comes to the aid of airline passengers stranded after the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks. This heart-warming musical sold out on Broadway, was nominated for seven Tony Awards, and has become a source of national pride.

Royal Alexandra Theatre, 260 King St. W.

Rhubarb Festival

Feb. 14-25

This showcase of new experimental works is now in it’s 39th year, and features a variety of dance, theatre, music, and performance art. Book seats for three or four shows each night—performances are structured in such a way to enable audiences to see as much as possible.

Buddies in Bad Times Theatre, 12 Alexander St.

Winterfolk Blues & Roots Festival

Feb. 16-18

Get your fill of urban, blues, rock, jazz, country, folk and roots music performed by more than 150 artists at this three-day festival.

Various venues

Canadian International AutoShow

Feb. 16 to 25

More than $100 million worth of exotic cars were on display at last year’s show, and 2018 is set to top that record. Luxury automakers such as Ferrari, Lamborghini, McLaren, Bugatti and Aston Martin are joined by the likes of BMW, Jeep, Audi and Buick among others, showcasing their latest vehicles and innovations. Drop by the Evolution Zone to check out (and test drive) the electric cars of the future.

Metro Toronto Convention Centre, 255 Front St. W.

Celebrating David Bowie

Feb.18

David Bowie’s 2015 death stunned and saddened music fans worldwide. Celebrating

David Bowie takes a page out of the artist’s own book, with futuristic reworkings of the artist’s classics that, like the musician himself, look forward, never back. Special guests and long-time collaborators such as Carmine Rojas, Andrew Belew, Mike Garson, Garry Leonard, Angelo More and Joe Sumner are featured.

Danforth Music Hall, 147 Danforth Ave.

The Artist Project

Feb. 22-25

Explore the works of more than 250 artists and designers from Canada as well as abroad at this annual event for art lovers, collectors, buyers, and curators.

Better Living Centre, Exhibition Place, 195 Princes’ Blvd.

Icefest

Feb. 25 and 26

What better way to celebrate a country known for its cold weather than with 20,000 pounds of ice? The Canada 150 celebrations spill over into a new year as the 12th annual Icefest transforms Bloor-Yorkville into an outdoor art gallery featuring frozen depictions of the Parliament Buildings, the Centennial Flame, Mounties and maple leaves—many of which will be created live. Vendors are also on hand offering a variety of food and drink, including “kiddie cubes” (ice pops with a toy inside) and maple taffy.

Village of Yorkville Park