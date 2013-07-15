EACH WEEK THROUGHOUT THE SUMMER, WHERE MUSKOKA IS YOUR ONE-STOP SHOP FOR INFORMATION ON ALL THE GREAT EVENTS AND THINGS TO DO IN MUSKOKA!

JULY 17 & 18 Roots music continues to dig deep into the Muskoka region this week, courtesy of the Huntsville Festival of the Arts. On Wednesday, folk singer and guitarist Valdy brings more than 40 years of tunes to the Trinity United Church, while Thursday sees the Algonquin Theatre turn on its amps for the Downchild Blues Band.

JULY 18 Celebrate the 10th anniversary of Parry Sound’s Charles W. Stockey Centre for the Performing Arts, as well as the start of another Festival of the Sound. Opening this year’s event is a gala concert featuring the Elmer Iseler Singers. The music carries on everyday through to August 11.

JULY 19 Indulge your creative side at Bracebridge’s Annie Williams Memorial Park, which once again plays host to the region’s largest annual gathering of artists and craftspeople—the Muskoka Arts and Crafts Summer Show. Now in its 51st year, the weekend-long event brings together more than 200 participants from across the country.

JULY 20 Also on the artistic calendar this week is the opening of the Artful Garden, a showcase of locally created works—mostly sculptures—set in the beautiful gardens of Bracebridge artists Suzann and Jon Partridge.

JULY 20 Homespun wisdom and gut-busting comedy are the stock-in-trade of Rod Beattie, perhaps better known as his theatrical alter-ego Walt Wingfield, a stock broker turned farmer doing his best to till his plot of land. Beattie’s latest creation, Wingfield Lost and Found, comes to the Algonquin Theatre for one night only.