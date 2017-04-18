The Shore Club , one of the city’s newest steakhouses, is located in the heart of the entertainment district, close to venues such as Roy Thomson Hall and the TIFF Bell Lightbox. Along with classic cuts like New York strip loin, bone-in rib steak and filet mignon, there’s a full seafood menu, with stuffed rainbow trout and salmon Wellington. 155 Wellington St. W., 416-351-3311.

Ruth Fertel, founder of the international Ruth’s Chris Steakhouse chain, credited the success of her steaks as much to their sound and smell as to their taste. That’s why steaks at Ruth’s are cooked at nearly 1,000°C, served on an incredibly hot plate and doused with a tablespoon of sizzle-inducing butter before they leave the kitchen. They’re also thick enough to serve two people. 145 Richmond St. W., 416-955-1455.

Morton’s , a Texas-based steakhouse chain, has a modern ambience but still delivers a proper old-school steak—not to mention an impressive number of side dishes, including sautéed broccoli florets, creamed corn, bacon and onion macaroni and cheese, and Parmesan and truffle matchstick fries. 4 Avenue Rd., 416-925-0648.

STK mixes the vibe of a modern restaurant with that of an exclusive nightclub—it even has a live DJ. Along with dry-aged steaks, STK offers some unique drink concoctions, with names like Cucumber Stiletto, Carroted Away and Strawberry Cobbler. 135 Yorkville Ave., 416-613-9660.

At Hy’s Steakhouse , dark mahogany walls and furniture, rich carpets and intimate lighting complement the high quality 28-day-aged Canadian beef. Traditional dishes share a menu with modern fare, including a Dungeness crab cake and a tropical shrimp salad sandwich. 120 Adelaide St. W., 416-364-6600.

Harbour Sixty is seconds from the Air Canada Centre, so don’t be surprised to see a Maple Leaf or two whenever they’re in town. Located in the century-old Habour Commission building, it offers classic fare and has a seafood menu to rival its steaks, with beluga caviar, a daily selection of fresh oysters and a seafood tower with steamed lobster, king crab legs, jumbo black tiger shrimp and oysters. 60 Harbour St., 416-777-2111.