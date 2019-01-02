The Winter Feast

The annual Savour celebration of Nova Scotian cuisine is a favourite with visitors and locals alike

By Trevor J. Adams

The Savour Food & Wine Festival has become a highlight of winter in Halifax. The year’s biggest celebration of Nova Scotia’s culinary scene runs through February and March, bringing together talented mixologists, innovative brewers, award-winning winemakers, and chefs, sharing their creations at several events.

“Since 2003, the Savour Food & Wine Festival has grown from a small show to a series of the exciting events that captures the essence of the food and beverage culture in Nova Scotia” says Gordon Stewart, executive director of the Restaurant Association of Nova Scotia, which organizes the event. “Our 16th year marks the Savour Food & Wine Show as the best and largest restaurant and beverage show in Canada.”

Dine Around (continuing through February) is one of the cornerstones of Savour. The unique program invites restaurants around Nova Scotia to showcase local products, with offerings ranging in price from $25 to $45. Dishes will be a mix of three course prix-fixe menus, plus small plates. At press time, participating Halifax restaurants include Five Fishermen, Ryan Duffy’s, and The Auction House on Argyle Street.

On Feb. 7, the Lord Nelson Hotel on South Park Street hosts city’s definitive event for cocktail lovers: Imbibe. Nova Scotia’s top bartenders come together for one night to create 30+ sample-size cocktails, many showcasing local spirits and ingredients. Some 25 restaurants and bars are slated to take part.

Up next on Feb. 15 is the Rare & Fine Wine show at Casino Nova Scotia on Upper Water Street. This event is a must for serious wine aficionados. Sample top-scoring wines from Champagne, Bordeaux, Burgundy, Napa Valley, Piedmonte, Veneto, and Tuscany, amongst others. Relax to live jazz as you sample from our selection of 40+ wines, rated 90+ points by major wine publications—all available in Nova Scotia for the first time. Throughout the night, Bishop’s Cellar staff will be on hand to sell any wines you want to take home.

And just a night later on Feb. 16, head to the Halifax Seaport Farmers’ Market on Marginal Road for the Craft Beer Cottage Party. Sample beers from local and nearby craft breweries while you play summer games like washer toss, or chill in an Adirondack chair and enjoy the live music. There will be picnic tables and delicious beer-friendly food available for purchase. Ticket price includes unlimited beer samples.

The eponymous Savour Food & Wine Show on Feb. 28 is the biggest night of the festival. The Halifax Convention Centre on Argyle Street hosts some 100+ Nova Scotian restaurants and wine and beverage producers. Meet chefs and the people behind the creations while your taste buds run wild as you sample of local foods, cocktails, and wine presented by Nova Scotia’s finest.

Capping the festival on March 7 at the Prince George Hotel on Market Street is Decadence, a unique tasting event pairing wines with delectable savoury dishes and luscious desserts. Discover how wine pairings enhance both the sweet and savoury creations crafted by Nova Scotia Community College culinary-arts students. All dishes are designed and prepared by students of the Pastry Arts and Culinary Arts programs, under the direction of their chef-instructors.