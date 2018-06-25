Jazz on a Summer’s Day

The city is alive with music this month as the Halifax Jazz Festival returns from July 10 to 15. This annual festival is a hit with locals and visitors alike, offering a mix of free and ticketed shows—classic jazz, the blues, reggae, indie rock, and more. It’s little wonder this is Halifax’s most popular summer festival.

It’s a jam-packed schedule, but don’t let that overwhelm you. Here are our can’t-miss picks to ensure you experience the best JazzFest has to offer.



Molly Johnson

JULY 10