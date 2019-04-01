In Good Humour

The Halifax ComedyFest returns, showcasing top comics from coast to coast

By Trevor J. Adams



The Halifax ComedyFest is the East Coast’s biggest event of its sort, and this year’s edition is the biggest yet. Running from April 24–28, it features some 30 artists performing at venues around the city.

Casino Nova Scotia hosts LGBTQLMFAO on April 26 and the Last Laugh Comedy Club show on April 27, along with the return of the incredibly popular The Nasty Show on April 27.

The festival is also taking comedy out of the downtown with shows at Montes Showbar Grill in Waverly, Brewsters Pub in Bedford, and The Lower Deck Bar and Grill in Clayton Park.

This year’s lineup includes some of the hottest names in comedy today. Hal Sparks is a multi-talented actor, comedian, and musician and a political activist with his own weekly radio show. Starting his career as a member of the famed Second City troupe, he’s hosted Talk Soup on E, starred in Showtime’s hit series Queer as Folk, and has appeared in films such as Spiderman 2 and Dude, Where’s My Car. See him at the Thursday night All Star Show and Saturday night’s Gala of Laughs Finale.

Audiences first discovered Alonzo Bodden on NBC’s Last Comic Standing, as he won season three’s “Best of the Best.” His TV appearances include Fresh Off the Boat and Dr. Ken for ABC, and Californiacation for Showtime. Bodden has also appeared on The Tonight Show with Jay Leno and Late Night with Conan O’Brien. See him at Wednesday’s Opening Gala, and Friday’s Gala of Laughs.

Fresh off his hit summer one-man show The Hate Tour, beloved Newfoundland comic Shaun Majumder is back in Halifax to share his sharp and incisive takes on society, politics, and life. See him at the Friday Gala of Laughs.

Hosted by Mark Critch, the lineup for the festival also includes: Debra DiGiovanni, Trent McClellan, Ryan Belleville, Tim Nutt, Leonard Chan, Michael Moses, Pete Johansson, Shelina Merani, Eman El-Husseini, Hoodo Hersi, Ted Morris, Andrew Barr, Sophie Buddle, Erica Sigurdson, Matt Falk, Mike Delamont, Angelo Tsarouchas, Drew Behm, Nick Martinello, Adam Delorey, Charles Haycock, Matt Wright, Mayce Galoni, Chanty Marostica, and Andrew Johnston.