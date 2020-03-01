FASHION FOCUS

With locations at Halifax Shopping Centre, Mic Mac Mall, and Park Lane, Samuel & Co. is a favourite with visitors and locals alike, offering women the latest casual, career, and evening wear designs, plus accessories galore.

CALLING EXHIBITIONISTS

Three popular annual consumer shows return to the Halifax Exhibition Centre on Prospect Road.

• March 6–8: If you live for the roar of a well-tuned engine and the wind in your hair, check out the Motorcycle & Powersport Atlantic Show.

• March 13–15: The Atlantic Outdoor Sports & RV Show is a five-in-one show focusing on: camping, hunting/fishing, motorsports, travel, and family fun.

• March 27–29: Whether you’re buying, renovating, building, or day dreaming, you’ll find all things home-related at the Spring Ideal Home Show.

GOLDENEYE

Visit Touch of Gold on Spring Garden Road for the finest engagement and wedding rings. The experienced and knowledge staff will help you find the best fit and designs. Lines of luxury watches include Rolex, Tudor, TAG Heuer, and Frederique Constant.

SPRING TREAT

It’s maple-syrup season! Take a drive west of Halifax to Acadian Maple in Upper Tantallon to stock up on this sweet treat. Pick up maple candies, sugars, or coffees. Gift baskets include various maple treats. Purists will find bottles of maple syrup that will get you through the season and beyond.