Hot Shopping

TASTY TREATS

• Local maple syrup is an unbeatable tasty treat! Take a drive west of Halifax to Acadian Maple in Upper Tantallon to stock up on this sweet local flavour. Pick up maple candies, sugars, or coffees. Gift baskets include various maple treats. Purists will find bottles of maple syrup that will get you through the season and beyond.

• Local Source on Agricola Street brings the farm to urban shoppers. Pick from an abundance of fresh products, such as seasonal fruits and vegetables, cheese, meat, and seafood. The bakery offers goods made with fair-trade and locally sourced ingredients baked on-site. An in-house dietitian is available for consultations and cooking classes. Plus: local craft beer from Shelburne’s Boxing Rock Brewing.

SHOWTIME!

Throughout the winter, the Halifax Exhibition Centre on Prospect Road hosts consumer shows offering unique shopping opportunities.

• Jan. 23–26: Whether you’re a veteran road warrior or just discovering the lifestyle, the Halifax RV Show & Sale has everything you need for life on the open road. Browse through the latest models and accessories galore. Photo: Erin and Nicholas Bardonnay

• Feb. 6–9: For recreational boaters, the Halifax International Boat Show is the highlight of the season. From large pleasure craft to versatile little kayaks.

WITH THIS RING…

The Brides 2020 expo on Jan. 19 at the Halifax Convention Centre on Argyle Street is mandatory for anyone with impending nuptials. Some 135 vendors and exhibitors run the gamut of all things wedding-related: jewelers, travel agents, DJs, caterers, dressmakers, photographers, videographers, financial planners, cosmeticians, planners, tailors, event hosts, and more. Photo: Alex MacAulay

ONE FOR THE ROAD

A stay in Nova Scotia isn’t complete without a feed of lobster. But Clearwater Seafood on the Bedford Highway or at the Halifax Stanfield International Airport also packs up fresh crustaceans for your trip home. Other fresh seafood selections include scallops, crab, shrimp, and clams.

FRESH LOOKS

On Spring Garden Road, Olsen Europe has fresh new looks and trends. Inspired by styles on runways and in the streets, this line is known for its quality and sophistication. Fabrics chosen to reflect a company commitment to sustainability.

CELTIC CONNECTION

Looking for your family tartan? Exploring Scottish or Irish heritage? Want a piece of Celtic-themed jewelry? Curious about the breezy comfort of a kilt? It’s time to visit Plaid Place in Barrington Place Shops. The selection also includes Buchan pottery (stoneware pottery made in Portobello, Scotland), hoodies, ties, socks, gifts, and jewelry.

CLASSIC BEAUTY

Never out of fashion, pearls boast timeless elegance. At Pearl City in Bishop’s Landing on Lower Water Street, you’ll find all manner of pearl jewelry, including necklaces, bracelets, and custom designs. Prices to suit most budgets.