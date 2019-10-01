Hot shopping

SPOOKY SWEETS

Located in the South End at the corner of Queen and Morris streets, Sweet Jane’s is the ideal place to find a unique Halloween treat or distinctive gift. This old-fashioned boutique boasts all manner of high-end confections, candies from around the world, whimsical toys, and more.

NOTHING GLITTERS LIKE GOLD

Visit Touch of Gold on Spring Garden Road for the finest engagement and wedding rings. The experienced and knowledge staff will help you find the best fit and designs. Offers lines of luxury watches including Rolex, Tudors, TAG Heuer, and Frederique Constant.

ABUNDANT ART

Dating back to 1866, Zwicker’s Gallery on Doyle Street is Halifax’s oldest commercial art gallery. Its carefully curated collection includes a selection of fine art in various media and styles, including antique nautical charts, maps, engravings, contemporary work by emerging artists, historical art, Inuit and Native works, sculptures, ceramics, and antiquities.

LOCAL HARVEST

Located in an innovative and architecturally acclaimed home on the waterfront, Halifax Seaport Farmers’ Market is Nova Scotia’s largest and oldest farmers’ market. Browse through a huge array of local produce, meat, cheese, crafts, baked goods, craft beer, wine, cider, and more.

Located on the Dartmouth waterfront where the Halifax Transit ferry docks, the Alderney Landing Farmers' Market is a weekend tradition for many families, with live music and a variety of vendors.

The city's newest farmers' market has quickly become a local favourite. The Halifax Forum Farmers' Market runs every Saturday morning at the Windsor Street institution, showcasing products and vendors you won't find elsewhere.

GREAT OUTDOORS

As autumn’s colours burst forth, the Nova Scotian forest is a popular autumn destination for hikers and campers. Visit MEC on Granville Street to gear up for your explorations; you’ll find all manner of outdoor clothing, equipment, and accessories

HIGHLAND PROUD

Find your family tartan at Plaid Place in Barrington Place Shops and be fitted for a kilt, too. This is the place for everything Celtic. But there are more than kilts. Browse the selection of Buchan pottery (stoneware pottery made in Portobello, Scotland), hoodies, ties, socks, gifts, and jewelry.

GOOD THINGS IN SMALL PACKAGES

In a Box on Dresden Row is a unique little department store specializing in edgy fashions for women and the ideal spot to freshen up your look. In addition to fresh new clothing designs, you’ll find stylish accessories such as bracelets, scarves, and handbags.

UNIQUE STYLES

Freshen your look for the season with a visit to Sweet Pea Boutique on Queen Street. Only a small quantity of each style is in store, so every client is uniquely outfitted. Choose from top brands and also local designs including Sweet Pea Collection by local designer Katrina Tuttle.