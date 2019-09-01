Hot Shopping

FUNCTIONAL ART

The province’s only maker of fine, mouth-blown, hand-cut crystal, NovaScotian Crystal showcases Old World artistry. Visit the waterfront studio on George Street to see master craftsmen transform molten sand into fine crystal creations. Its collection includes a new stemmed tulip beer glass, plus vases, candle holders, and all manner of giftware.

INTO THE WILD

Bass Pro Shops is known for its huge stores, taxidermy displays, Outdoor Skills Workshops, and vast array of hunting, camping, fishing, and recreation gear. Nova Scotia’s first Bass Pro opened in September on Cabela Drive in Dartmouth. It’s an ideal spot to gear up for wilderness adventures in any season.

FALL FASHION

Freshen your look for autumn with a visit to Shop Olsen Europe on Spring Garden Road. This European chain boasts fresh new looks and trends inspired by styles on runways and in the streets. Known for its quality and sophistication. Fabrics are chosen to reflect a company commitment to sustainability.

BEER ME

Just steps from the Halifax Seaport Farmers’ Market, the Garrison Beer Store on Terminal Road peddles beers from one of the province’s oldest crafter brewers. On tap, you’ll find seasonal creations and longstanding favourites like raspberry wheat, Irish red, and more.

ARTISANS IN ACTION

Since 1977, the goldsmiths at FireWorks Gallery on Barrington Street have been creating customized jewelry in their Victorian-style shop, using Old World techniques like hand engraving and filigree, complemented with the latest design technology of the 21st century. Also offers repair and restoration services, plus a collection of estate pieces.

LOCAL TREASURES

Kept Gifts and Housewares on King Street in Dartmouth is packed with handmade finds by artists from around the region and the world. The store carries a fun and fascinating selection of décor items, jewelry, accessories, paper goods, products for children, and candy. Staff carefully select each piece for its unique look and top quality.

on King Street in Dartmouth is packed with handmade finds by artists from around the region and the world. The store carries a fun and fascinating selection of décor items, jewelry, accessories, paper goods, products for children, and candy. Staff carefully select each piece for its unique look and top quality. Made in the Maritimes Artisan Boutique has two locations: Sunnyside Mall and Hydrostone Market . You’ll find creations in a variety of media from East Coast artisans, plus gourmet edibles, stained glass, fibre and fabric art, cushions, candles, and fine art and paintings.

has two locations: and . You’ll find creations in a variety of media from East Coast artisans, plus gourmet edibles, stained glass, fibre and fabric art, cushions, candles, and fine art and paintings. In a Box on Dresden Row is a unique little department store specializing in edgy fashions for women. You’ll also find stylish accessories such as bracelets, scarves, and handbags.

ALL IN ONE PLACE