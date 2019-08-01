Hot Shopping

FRESH OFF THE FARM

Located in a stylish (and environmentally friendly) new home on the waterfront, Halifax Seaport Farmers’ Market is Nova Scotia’s largest and oldest farmers’ market. Browse a huge array of local produce, meat, cheese, crafts, baked goods, craft beer, wine, cider, and more.

ON THE WATERFRONT

As you stroll the Halifax waterfront, stylish Bishop’s Landing on Lower Water Street is a must-visit shopping destination: find a tasty and unique gift for the folks back home at Rum Runners, distinctive creations at Frida Custom Jewellery Design, finely crafted pearl works at Pearl City, a huge array of local wine and craft beer at Bishop’s Cellar, and more.

MUSICAL ROOTS

Any musician will love to shop at the Halifax Folklore Centre on Brunswick Street. Situated in a 135-year-old Victorian home, the shop is packed with stringed musical instruments, including banjoes, guitars, mandolins, and fiddles. There is also a selection of harmonicas, tin whistles, and Appalachian dulcimers. All the staff are musicians who can offer expert advice.

FOODIE FAVOURITES

• In the heart of the North End’s stylish Hydrostone neighbourhood, you’ll find Liquid Gold on Young Street. Specializing in high-quality extra-virgin olive oils and balsamic vinegars from around the world, this unique shop is a favourite with local foodies.

• A stay in Nova Scotia isn’t complete without a feed of lobster. But Clearwater Seafood on the Bedford Highway or at the Halifax Stanfield International Airport also packs up fresh crustaceans for your trip home. Other fresh seafood selections include scallops, crab, shrimp, and clams.

LOCAL LOVE

At Made in the Maritimes Artisan Boutique in Sunnyside Mall and the Hydrostone on Young Street, you’ll find a selection of fine art and paintings by artists from around the Maritimes. Quirky cushions made of rich textiles feature nautical logos and regional sayings. A beauty section includes products made from natural ingredients.

UNIQUE GIFTS

Inkwell Modern Handmade Boutique & Letterpress Studio on Brunswick Street is one of the city’s most distinctive shops, boasting Handmade limited-edition paper goods, tea towels, pottery, and jewelry by local and international artists. Letterpress printing and custom design services of social stationery.

SO SHOE ME

John David Shoes on Spring Garden Road boasts Atlantic Canada’s largest selection of women’s fashion footwear. The selection includes many exclusive brand names, such as France Mode fashion designer boots made in France.

BY THE BOOK

Bookmark on Spring Garden Road is the East Coast’s largest independent bookseller, offering international bestsellers and acclaimed non-fiction works. Want to share your Nova Scotian experience with the folks back home? Pick up Nova Scotia From the Air Then and Now; photographer Len Wagg contrasts archival scenes with original contemporary photography, showing how the province has transformed.

ALL THAT GLITTERS

At Fireworks Gallery on Barrington Street, goldsmiths create custom jewelry with a fusion of Old World techniques and 21st-century technology. Commission your own design in gold, silver, or platinum, and with precious gemstones. Repair and restoration services available.