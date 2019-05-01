Hot Shopping

HANDMADE GIFTS

Inkwell Modern Handmade Boutique & Letterpress Studio on Brunswick Street is one of the city’s most unique shops, boasting handmade limited-edition paper goods, tea towels, pottery, and jewelry by local and international artists. Letterpress printing and custom social-stationery designs.

CLEAR AS CRYSTAL

The province’s only maker of fine, mouth-blown, hand-cut crystal, NovaScotian Crystal showcases Old World artistry. Visit the waterfront studio on George Street to see master craftsmen transform molten sand into fine crystal creations. Its collection includes a new stemmed tulip beer glass, plus vases, candle holders, and all manner of giftware.

SPRING FASHIONS

New at the Halifax Shopping Centre on Mumford Road, Levi’s boasts a variety of brand-name denim fashions for men, women, and children.

On Spring Garden Road, Olsen Europe has fresh new looks and trends. Inspired by styles on runways and in the streets, this line is known for its quality and sophistication. Fabrics chosen to reflect a company commitment to sustainability.

In a Box on Dresden Row is a unique little department store specializing in edgy fashions for women. You'll also find stylish accessories such as bracelets, scarves, and handbags.

THE SOUND OF MUSIC

Any musician will love to shop at the Halifax Folklore Centre on Brunswick Street. Situated in a 135-year-old Victorian home, the shop is packed with stringed musical instruments, including banjoes, guitars, mandolins, and fiddles. There is also a selection of harmonicas, tin whistles, and Appalachian dulcimers. All the staff are musicians who can offer expert advice.

JUNIOR STYLE

Outfit the kids for the season and beyond with a trip to Urban Kids at Mic Mac Mall in Dartmouth. This store serves the market for kids from age four to the tween years, and keeps on top of the latest fashion trends. Get a complete wardrobe from tops and bottoms, to hoodies and accessories.

For kids' shoes, boots, active wear and accessories, stop into Twiggz (also at Mic Mac Mall). Shop for durable and stylish footwear, rain gear, and more. Dance gear, including leotards, tights, and shoes, are always in stock.

CALLING BEER LOVERS

Just steps from the Halifax Seaport Farmers’ Market , the Garrison Beer Store on Terminal Road peddles beers from one of the province’s oldest crafter brewers. On tap, you’ll find seasonal creations and longstanding favourites like raspberry wheat, Irish red, and more.

BEST FOOT FORWARD

John David Shoes on Spring Garden Road boasts Atlantic Canada’s largest selection of women’s fashion footwear. The selection includes many exclusive brand names, such as France Mode fashion designer boots made in France.