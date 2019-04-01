Hot Shopping

STRIKING OIL

In the heart of the North End’s stylish Hydrostone neighbourhood, you’ll find Liquid Gold on Young Street. Specializing in high-quality extra-virgin olive oils and balsamic vinegars from around the world, this unique shop is a favourite with local foodies.

BY THE SEASIDE

As you stroll the Halifax waterfront, stylish Bishop’s Landing on Lower Water Street is a must-visit shopping stop: find a tasty and unique gift for the folks back home at Rum Runners, distinctive creations at Frida Custom Jewellery Design, finely crafted pearl works at Pearl City, and an array of local wine, spirits, cider, and beer at Bishop’s Cellar.

MADE LOCALLY

Returning to the Halifax Exhibition on Prospect Road from April 26–28, the Saltscapes East Coast Expo is the ideal place to find a unique locally-made gift for the folks back home. You’ll find dozens of vendors showcasing all manner of Atlantic food, drink, art, and other gift ideas.

ALL THAT GLITTERS

The goldsmiths and jewelers at Fireworks Gallery on Barrington Street create customized jewelry for any occasion. Choose a design with gold, platinum, diamonds, or gorgeous gemstones. The designers use Old World techniques such as hand engraving or filigree. Browse the collections of other artists, as well as antique pieces from estate collections. Travel emergency? Repairs performed on site.

FRESH-AIR ADVENTURES

Spring has sprung and it’s time to explore Nova Scotia’s sylvan splendour. Halifax is the perfect base of operations: just minutes from downtown you’ll find seaside trails, dense forest, and natural splendour. MEC on Granville Street is the perfect place to gear up for your expedition. Backpacks, sleeping bags, tents, boots, cooking gear: find what you need for any expedition, from day hiking to backwoods camping.

CENTRES OF SHOPPING

Mic Mac Mall in Dartmouth boasts 120+ stores and services. Anchored by The Bay, this three-storey shopping destination features women’s fashions, entertainment, electronics, books, salons, and even a vinyl-record store. Situated on Spring Garden Road, at the centre of Halifax’s shopping district, Park Lane Mall offers a mix of shops for fashion, gifts, health and beauty, and home décor. Businesses on site include Olsen Europe, John David Shoes, Cineplex Theatres, and many others.

THE SWEET LIFE

Freak Lunchbox on Barrington Street and in Sunnyside Mall in Bedford offers a whimsical (and tasty) shopping experience. The colourful store is chockablock with retro candies like Pez, Cracker Jacks, and Pop Shoppe soda, plus fun toys and gifts. For gourmet treats or a basket of sweet goodies, stop into Sweet Jane’s on Queen Street. The staff here will put together arrangements for any tastes or celebrations. Amp up your date-night game with gourmet truffles.