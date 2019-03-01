HOT SHOPPING

CRYSTAL PALACE

The province’s only maker of fine, mouth-blown, hand-cut crystal, NovaScotian Crystal showcases Old World artistry. Visit the waterfront studio on George Street to see master craftsmen transform molten sand into fine crystal creations.

JEWELS OF THE SEA

Pearls are a classic and graceful look and Pearl City in Bishop’s Landing on Lower Water Street offers necklaces, bracelets, and more made of these lustrous gems. Choose from its varied collection or help design your own style. You can watch your pearl jewelry being hand-strung on-site by top craftsmen.

LOCAL HARVEST

Located in an innovative and architecturally acclaimed home on the waterfront, Halifax Seaport Farmers’ Market is Nova Scotia’s largest and oldest farmers’ market. Browse through a huge array of local produce, meat, cheese, crafts, baked goods, craft beer, wine, cider, and more.

Located on the Dartmouth waterfront where the Halifax Transit ferry docks, the Alderney Landing Farmers' Market is a weekend tradition for many families, with live music and a variety of vendors.

The city's newest farmers' market has quickly become a local favourite. The Halifax Forum Farmers' Market runs every Saturday morning at the Windsor Street institution, showcasing products and vendors you won't find elsewhere.

TASTY TREATS

Spring is maple-syrup season! Take a drive west of Halifax to Acadian Maple in Upper Tantallon to stock up on this sweet treat. Pick up maple candies, sugars, or coffees. Gift baskets include various maple treats. Purists will find bottles of maple syrup that will get you through the season and beyond.

Local Source on Agricola Street brings the farm to urban shoppers. Pick from an abundance of fresh products, such as seasonal fruits and vegetables, cheese, meat, and seafood. The bakery offers goods made with fair-trade and locally-sourced ingredients baked on-site. An in-house dietitian is available for consultations and cooking classes.

SPRING INTO FASHION

At the Halifax Shopping Centre on Mumford Roads, Levi’s boasts a variety of brand-name denim fashions for men, women, and children.

On Spring Garden Road, Shop Olsen Europe has fresh new looks and trends. Inspired by styles on runways and in the streets, this line is known for its quality and sophistication. Fabrics chosen to reflect a company commitment to sustainability. Spring collections include New Romance, Sporty Sea, Gardenland, and Island Breeze.

In a Box on Dresden Row is a unique little department store specializing in edgy fashions for women. You'll also find stylish accessories such as bracelets, scarves, and handbags.

HIGHLAND PROUD

Find your family tartan at Plaid Place in Barrington Place Shops and be fitted for a kilt, too. This is the place for everything Celtic. But there are more than kilts. Browse the selection of Buchan pottery (stoneware pottery made in Portobello, Scotland), hoodies, ties, socks,

gifts, and jewelry.