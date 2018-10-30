Hot Shopping

UNIQUE CHRISTMAS GIFTS

• Christmas at the Forum at the Halifax Forum on Windsor Street has been a holiday tradition in the city for four decades. Running from Nov. 2 to 4, this annual festival hosts dozens of vendors, offering gifts, decorations, food, antiques, and more. Discover quality arts and crafts from around the region. On Saturday, admission is two-for-one after 5 p.m.

• Visit the Christkindlmarket from Nov. 30 to Dec. 2 at Alderney Market on downtown Dartmouth’s waterfront, where the Halifax Transit ferries dock. This traditional German-style market features crafts, toys, and other arts and crafts, plus lots of holiday entertainment—marionettes, carousel, and musical acts.

• From Nov. 16 to 18, Nova Scotia Designer Crafts Council hosts its annual Christmas Show at the Cunard Centre on Halifax’s waterfront. The juried selection includes top-quality textiles, jewelry, and crafts in a variety of media.

• Dalplex Christmas Craft Market is another perennial favourite. Dating back 30 years, it features vendors from across Atlantic Canada selling wares such as pottery, toys, food, and woodwork. Visit Dalplex on South Street from Nov. 23 to 25.

• From Nov. 9 to 11, take a drive to the Halifax Exhibition Centre on Prospect Road for the Christmas Craft Village. It’s another ideal spot to support local artisans while finding unique holiday gifts for everyone on your list.

HOW SWEET IT IS

Inspired by the distinctive culture of Canada’s easternmost province, Newfoundland Chocolate Company mixes its sweet treats with whimsy and fun. The packaging features Newfoundland sayings such as “oh me nerves” and the colourful jellybean homes of St. John’s. Inside the chocolate are Newfoundland flavours like partridgeberries or bakeapple. The gelato and truffles are made at the Sunnyside Mall location. Also located at Mic Mac Mall and Halifax Shopping Centre.

THE GREAT OUTDOORS

Bass Pro Shops is known for its huge stores with indoor ponds featuring local fish, taxidermy displays, Outdoor Skills Workshops, and vast array of hunting, camping, fishing, and recreation gear. Nova Scotia’s first Bass Pro opened in September (sans pond) on Cabela Drive in Dartmouth. It’s an ideal spot to gear up for wilderness adventures in any season.

EFFORTLESS STYLE

Sweet Pea Boutique on Queen Street has stylish dresses for any occasion. Find a basic style for everyday wear, flirtier styles for weekends, or the perfect dress for a holiday celebration. Choose from accessories such as shoes, jewelry, and hair pieces to complete your look.

LOCAL HARVEST

Located in a stylish (and environmentally-friendly) new home on the waterfront, Halifax Seaport Farmers’ Market is Nova Scotia’s largest and oldest farmers’ market. Browse through a huge array of local produce, meat, cheese, crafts, baked goods, beer, wine, cider, and more.

LIBATION LOVERS

• Just steps from the waterfront on Lower Water Street, Bishop’s Cellar is a must-visit boutique for aficionados of fine wine, spirits, and beer, specializing in varieties and vintages you won’t find anywhere else in Nova Scotia.

• The North End’s Rockhead Wine & Beer Market on Windsor Street boasts a selection of beverages from around the world, alongside local creations.

• West Side Beer Wine Spirits on Lacewood Drive is the city’s newest private liquor store, with a heavy emphasis on local craft beers.

EDITOR’S PICK: GOLDFINGER

Visit Touch of Gold on Spring Garden Road for the finest engagement and wedding rings. The experienced and knowledgeable staff will help you find the best fit and designs and offers a line of luxury watches including Rolex, Tudor, TAG Heuer, and Frederique Constant.