HOT SHOPPING

By Trevor J. Adams
JEWELS OF THE SEA
Pearls are a classic and graceful look and Pearl City in Bishop’s Landing on Lower Water Street offers necklaces, bracelets, and more made of these lustrous gems. Choose from its varied collection or help design your own style. You can watch your pearl jewelry being handstrung on-site by top craftsmen.
SPOOKY SWEETS
Located in the South End at the corner of Queen and Morris streets, Sweet Jane’s is the ideal place to find a unique Halloween treat or distinctive gift. This old-fashioned boutique boasts all manner of high-end confections, candies from around the world, whimsical toys, and more.
PITCH PERFECT
Any musician will love to shop at the Halifax Folklore Centre on Brunswick Street. Situated in a 136-year-old Victorian home, the shop is packed with stringed musical instruments, including banjoes, guitars, mandolins, and fiddles. There is also a selection of harmonicas, tin whistles, and Appalachian dulcimers. All the staff are musicians who can offer expert advice.
LOCAL TREASURES
• Kept Gifts and Housewares on King Street in Dartmouth is packed with handmade finds by artists from around the region and the world. The store carries a fun and fascinating selection of décor items, jewelry, accessories, paper goods, products for children, and candy. Staff carefully select each piece for its unique look and top quality.
• Made in the Maritimes Artisan Boutique has two locations: Sunnyside Mall and Hydrostone Market. You’ll find creations in a variety of media from East Coast artisans, plus gourmet edibles, stained glass, fibre and fabric art, cushions, candles, and fine art and paintings.
• In a Box on Dresden Row is a unique little department store specializing in edgy fashions for women. You’ll also find stylish accessories such as bracelets, scarves, and handbags.
GREEN DAYS
On October 17, recreational cannabis use becomes legal in Canada. In Nova Scotia, NSLC will be the official retailer. Find it at the NSLC stores on Clyde Street in Halifax and Portland Street in Dartmouth. Trained staff will be available to help you find the product that’s right for you.
CENTRES OF SHOPPING
• Mic Mac Mall in Dartmouth boasts 120+ stores and services. This three-storey shopping destination features women’s fashions, entertainment, electronics, books, salons, and even a vinyl-record store.
• Situated on Spring Garden Road, at the centre of Halifax’s shopping district, Park Lane Mall offers a mix of shops for fashion, gifts, health and beauty, and home décor. Businesses on site include Mahone Bay Quality Footwear, Pseudio, Envy, John David Shoes, Cineplex Theatres, and many others.
EDITOR’S CHOICE: FASHION WITH A CONSCIENCE
Germany-based fashion brand Olsen Europe has expanded its production with new eco-friendly materials for fall and winter, including certified organic cotton and outerwear made from Repreve, a proprietary fibre made from recycled plastic, melted and spun into a soft durable fibre. Find the fall line at the Park Lane, Spring Garden Road shop.