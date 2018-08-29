Hot Shopping

SOMETHING FOR HOME

• At Panache Luxury Linens on Isleville Street, cozy and luxurious linens are the house specialty. Designs showcase high-quality silk, Giza Egyptian cotton, linen and micro modal fabrics, woven by specialty mills in Germany and Italy. The selection also includes foaming bath, soaps, and other beauty products.

• Find inspiration for your home décor with a visit to Thornbloom on South Park Street. It offers an array of stylish essentials such as bedding, kitchenware, and furniture, plus accent pieces and pillows, frames, and candles.

LOCAL LOVE

At Made in the Maritimes Artisan Boutique in Sunnyside Mall and the Hydrostone on Young Street, you’ll find a selection of fine art and paintings by artists from around the Maritimes. Quirky cushions made of rich textiles feature nautical logos and regional sayings. A beauty section includes products made from natural ingredients.

FOODIE FAVOURITES

• In the heart of the North End’s stylish Hydrostone neighbourhood, you’ll find Liquid Gold on Young Street. Specializing in high-quality extra-virgin olive oils and balsamic vinegars from around the world, this unique shop is a favourite with local foodies.

• A stay in Nova Scotia isn’t complete without a feed of lobster. But Clearwater Seafood on the Bedford Highway or at the Halifax Stanfield International Airport also packs up fresh crustaceans for your trip home. Other fresh seafood selections include scallops, crab, shrimp, and clams.

ONE-OF-A-KIND

• It’s hard to find a more distinctive memento of your visit than a locally-crafted work of art from the AGNS Gallery Shop at the Art Gallery of Nova Scotia on Hollis Street. Check out unique and collectible pieces of sculpture, pottery, paintings, and more. Maud Lewis (the eponymous artist from the acclaimed movie Maudie) is among the many local talents whose work is on display.

• The Pier 21 Gift Shop at the Canadian Museum of Immigration, on Marginal Road offers local art and books, pewter gifts, and museum-branded swag aplenty.

• Nearby at the Designer Craft Shop on Marginal Road, Nova Scotia Designer Crafts Council members display their creations. Browse through artistic etchings, silk clothing, and handmade jewelry. An expert jury approves every item.

FRESH-AIR FIENDS *Editor’s Pick*

If you’re an outdoor adventurer, Halifax is the perfect base of operations: just minutes from downtown you’ll find seaside trails, dense forest, and natural splendour. MEC on Granville street is the perfect place to gear up for your expedition. Backpacks, sleeping bags, tents, boots, cooking gear: find what you need for any expedition, from day hiking to backwoods camping.