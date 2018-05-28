  • eat
May 28th, 2018
where.ca > Nova Scotia > Halifax > Hot Shopping

Hot Shopping

Shopping_AGNS-Gallery-Shop

UNIQUE FINDS

It’s hard to find a more distinctive memento of your visit than a locally-crafted work of art from the AGNS Gallery Shop at the Art Gallery of Nova Scotia on Hollis Street. Check out unique jewelry, pottery, paintings, and more. Maud Lewis (the eponymous artist from the acclaimed movie Maudie) is among the many local talents whose work is on display.

The Pier 21 Gift Shop at the Canadian Museum of Immigration on Marginal Road, is the place to go for gifts from the spot known as “Canada’s Ellis Island.” Find local art and books, pewter gifts, and museum-branded swag aplenty.

 

Shopping_Ikebana

ZEN AND THE ART OF SHOPPING

Ikebana on Quinpool Road creates attractive floral arrangements in traditional Japanese designs. Choose from an arrangement of fresh flowers or one with permanent botanicals of silk or dried blossoms. Take a lesson or join in on a demonstration or workshop. The retail shop offers flower containers, Japanese pottery, incense, tea, and clothing.

 

Shopping_Plaid-Place

CELTIC PRIDE *Editor’s Pick*

Want to sport that distinctive Nova Scotian tartan? Head to Plaid Place on Barrington Street. You’ll find sweaters, hats, ties, skirts, kilts, and accessories—all reflecting Nova Scotia’s strong Scottish roots. Special event? Highland attire available for sale and rental.

 

Shopping_Sweet-Pea-Boutique

SUMMER STYLE

Sweet Pea Boutique on Queen Street has stylish summer dresses for any occasion. Find a basic style for everyday wear, flirtier frocks for weekends, or a cocktail dress for a wedding or other summer celebration. Choose from accessories such as shoes, jewelry, and hair pieces to complete your look.

 

Shopping_Propeller-Brewing
Photo: Trevor J. Adams

BEER LOVERS’ TRIO

Just steps from the Halifax Seaport Farmers’ Market, the Garrison Beer Store on Terminal Road peddles beers from one of the province’s oldest craft brewers. On tap, you’ll find seasonal creations and longstanding favourites like raspberry wheat, Irish red, and more.

With stores on Gottingen Street and Windmill Road, Propeller Brewing is at the forefront of the local-beer scene. Thee new Propeller Common is a perfect summer beer: flavourful but easy-drinkin’.

At stores like Bishop’s Cellar on Lower Water Street and Rockhead on North Street, you’ll find beers from breweries around the province, plus all manner of international imports.

 

Dining_Clearwater

FRESH FROM THE SEA

Fresh Atlantic lobster is a treat year-round; did you know you can stop into Clearwater Seafood at the Halifax airport on your way home to get some packaged for travel? Or visit the Bedford Highway location to get fresh-boiled lobster (with all the fixings), for an unforgettable picnic.

