Hot Shopping

SPRING STYLES

—Freshen your look for the season with a visit to Sweet Pea Boutique on Queen Street. Only a small quantity of each style is in store, so every client is uniquely outfitted. Choose from top brands and also local designs including Sweet Pea Collection by local designer Katrina Tuttle.

—Locally owned and operated, Wildflower Clothing Inc. on Doyle Street brings international style to local shoppers. The bright and fresh boutique is packed with outwear, lingerie, tops, and bottoms for your summer wardrobe. Finish off your new look with some trendy accessories.

LOCAL TREASURES

—Kept Gifts and Housewares on King Street in Dartmouth is packed with handmade finds by artists from around the region and the world. The store carries a fun and fascinating selection of décor items, jewelry, accessories, paper goods, products for children, and candy. Staff carefully select each piece for its unique look and top quality.

—Made in the Maritimes Artisan Boutique has two locations: Sunnyside Mall and Hydrostone Market. You’ll find creations in a variety of media from East Coast artisans, plus gourmet edibles, stained glass, fibre and fabric art, cushions, candles, and fine art.

HIGHLAND PROUD

Find your family tartan at Plaid Place in Barrington Place Shops and be fitted for a kilt, too. This is the place for everything Scottish. But there are more than kilts. Browse the selection of Buchan pottery (Stoneware pottery made in Portobello, Scotland), hoodies, ties, socks, gifts, and jewelry.

ALL THAT GLITTERS

—Fireworks Gallery on Barrington Street has been creating custom designed jewelry for 40 years. Their designers and goldsmiths blend Old World techniques with New World designs. Choose from designer jewelry, custom, or wedding and engagement styles. Fireworks also offers repair and restoration services.

—Bedazzled in Sunnyside Mall, Bedford, carries a range of jewelry to suit any taste. Find designs by artists from Nova Scotia, across Canada, and Israel. Artists include Toni XO, Michique, Christine Philippe, and Earth Goddess.

HOOK, LINE, AND SINKER

A stay in Nova Scotia isn’t complete without a feed of lobster. But Clearwater Seafood on the Bedford Highway or at the Halifax Stanfield International Airport also packs up fresh crustaceans for your trip home. Other fresh seafood selections include scallops, crab, shrimp, and clams.

TRADITIONAL TUNES *Editor’s Pick*

Any musician will love to shop at the Halifax Folklore Centre on Brunswick Street. Situated in a 135-year-old Victorian home, the shop is packed with stringed instruments, including banjoes, guitars, mandolins, and fiddles. There is also a selection of harmonicas, tin whistles, and Appalachian dulcimers. All the staff are musicians who can offer expert advice.