Hot Shopping

LIBATION LOVERS

—Just steps from the waterfront on Lower Water Street, Bishop’s Cellar is a must-visit boutique for aficionados of fine wine, spirits, and craft beers specializing in varieties and vintages that you won’t find anywhere else in Nova Scotia.

—The North End’s Rockhead Wine & Bar Market on Windsor Street boasts a selection of beverages from around the world, alongside local creations.

—West Side Beer Wine Spirits on Lacewood Drive is the city’s newest private liquor store, with a heavy emphasis on local craft beers.

SWEETS FOR YOUR SWEET

—Rousseau Chocolatier on Hollis Street makes its chocolates in small batches with fine chocolate and local ingredients. The display case in the shop has truffles and chocolates that look like pieces of art. Sample other treats such as French macarons and chocolate-covered meringues. Gift boxes and heart-shaped boxes filled with sweet treats available, too.

—At Rawthentic Chocolate, owner Chandra Lockhart makes her raw chocolate from Peruvian fair-trade chocolate. Her truffles are flavoured with lavender, cayenne, or rose. Cooked on a low temperature to preserve the raw label, these treats are gluten and dairy free. Available at the Halifax Seaport Farmers’ Market.

—Also, in the Halifax Seaport Farmers’ Market, Gourmandises Avenue Chocolaterie is owned by a Parisian-trained chocolatier, so the chocolates are made with French traditional, but combine local flavours and designs. Chocolates are made with wines from Nova Scotia wineries or designed in fun fish shapes. The shop also sells delicate and delicious French pastries and macarons.

—Located on Lower Water Street, Choco Cafe Chocolate Boutique and Espresso Bar, is a haven for chocolate lovers to relax. Buy a rich hot cocoa that includes a shot of flavours like marshmallow or hazelnut. Browse the boutique for gifts of chocolate. Chocolate favours available for weddings, baby showers, or corporate events. The chocolate is Belgian and mixed with various flavours.

—Cocoa and Honey makes everything from artisan bars and truffles to candied nuts and desert sauces. Its chocolates are created with organic and fair-trade products and no preservatives or artificial flavours. Local ingredients include cranberries from Lunenburg and plums from area farmers’ markets. Sold at Ratinaud on Gottingen Street.

GOLDFINGER

Visit Touch of Gold on Spring Garden Road for the finest engagement and wedding rings. The experienced and knowledgeable staff will help you find the best fit and designs. Offers an array of luxury watches including Rolex, Tudor, TAG Heuer, and Frederique Constant.

UNIQUE CREATIONS *Editor’s Pick*

Visit the NovaScotian Crystal workshop on the Halifax waterfront year-round to see Canada’s only crafters of mouth-blown, hand-cut crystal. In the adjoining boutique, you’ll find all manner of unique and functional works of art—exquisite wine glasses, opulent candle-holders, intricate art, and much more.