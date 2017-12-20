Hot Shopping

GIVE ME SOME SUGAR

Inspired by the distinctive culture of Canada’s easternmost province, Newfoundland Chocolate Company mixes its sweet treats with whimsy and fun. The packaging features Newfoundland sayings such as “oh me nerves” and the colourful jellybean homes of St. John’s. Inside the chocolate are Newfoundland flavours like partridgeberries or bakeapple. The gelato and truffles are made at the Sunnyside Mall location. Also located at Mic Mac Mall and Halifax Shopping Centre.

UNIQUE CHRISTMAS GIFTS

—Christmas at the Forum at the Halifax Forum on Windsor Street has been a holiday tradition in the city for four decades. Running from November 3 to 5, this annual festival hosts dozens of vendors, offering gifts, decorations, food, antiques, and more. Discover quality arts and crafts from around the region. On Saturday, admission is two-for-one after 5pm.

—Visit the Christkindlmarket from December 1 to 3 at Alderney Market on downtown Dartmouth’s waterfront, where the Halifax Transit ferries dock. This traditional German-style market features crafts, toys, and other arts and crafts, plus lots of holiday entertainment—marionettes, carousel, and musical acts.

—From November 17 to 19, Craft Nova Scotia hosts its annual Christmas Show at the Cunard Centre on Halifax’s waterfront. The juried selection includes top-quality textiles, jewelry, and crafts in a variety of media.

—The Dalplex Christmas Craft Market is another perennial favourite. Dating back 30 years, it features vendors from across Atlantic Canada selling wares such as pottery, toys, food, and woodwork. Visit Dalplex on South Street from November 24 to 26.

—From November 10 to 12, take a drive to the Halifax Exhibition Centre on Prospect Road for the Christmas Craft Village. It’s another ideal spot to support local artisans while funding unique holiday gifts for everyone on your list.

ONE OF A KIND *Editor’s Pick*

At Fireworks Gallery on Barrington Street, goldsmiths create custom jewelry with a fusion of Old World techniques and 21st-century technology. Help create your own design in gold, silver, or platinum, and with precious gemstones. Repair and restoration services available.

LOCAL HARVEST

Halifax Seaport Farmers’ Market on Lower Water Street is North America’s oldest farmers’ market, but located on one of the downtown’s most innovative buildings. This modern earth-friendly space delivers unique local products aplenty year-round. Find the best in local wines, craft beer, art, clothing, jewelry, and culinary delights. The Saturday-morning market, with live music and every vendor spot abuzz, is a weekend rite for many families.

KNIT WITS

—The Loop on Barrington Street is a haven for knitters, supplying a huge variety of yarn. Find patterns to help make accessories for your own wardrobe or to give as gifts. Workshops for knitters of every level.

—LK Yarns in the Hydrostone Market on Young Street carries a large stock of yarns in textures and colours aplenty.