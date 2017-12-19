Hot Entertainment

HOOP DREAMS

November 24

Team Canada takes on the Bahamas in international men’s basketball action, as Scotiabank Centre hosts a FIBA World Cup Qualifier. The teams battle for slots in the 2019 World Cup in Beijing. Canada is ranked 24th in the world; the Bahamas is 82nd.

MAD SCIENCE

Continuing

Recently re-opened in its new home on the Halifax waterfront, the Discovery Centre is a hands-on science centre offering a huge array of education-made-fun experiences: the perfect escape on a foul-weather day. Kids can explore science, technology, engineering, arts, and math through changing exhibits, themed galleries, an innovation lab, and the East Coast’s only immersive dome theatre.

AULD LANG SYNE

December 31

Ring in 2018 with Atlantic Canada’s biggest New Year’s Eve party. The action begins at 10:30pm in Grand Parade Square in front of Halifax City Hall. Highlights include a performance by indie rockers The Strumbellas and local singer/songwriter Ria Mae.

3 FOR MUSIC LOVERS

November 17: David Myles is folksy and warm, writes good music, has a charming stage presence, and jams with hip-hop stars like Classified—there are a lot of reasons why he’s one of the East Coast’s most-beloved singer/songwriters. See him in the Schooner Showroom at Casino Nova Scotia on Upper Water Street.

November 24: Virtuoso pianist Wayne Weng has drawn acclaim worldwide—this is a rare chance to see him locally, hosted by the Dartmouth Community Concert Association.

November 25: A West End sell-out now on international tour, The Simon & Garfunkel Story pays homage to the legendary duo with a full live band and state-of-the-art video projection.

ARTISTIC EXPLORATIONS

Continuing: Prime Suspects at the Art Gallery of Nova Scotia on Hollis Street features caricatures of Canadian prime ministers by local artist Bruce MacKinnon.

Continuing through November: Wood, Wind and Water at Art 1274 Hollis showcases works by painter Marilyn Lohnes and wood-turner Ted Monk.

November 2 to 26: Located where the Halifax Transit ferries dock at Alderney Landing in Dartmouth, the Craig Gallery hosts Portraits, a collection of new paintings by George Smith.

LET’S GET IT ON *Editor’s Pick*

November 17, 18

Vocalists Cyndi Cain, Owen Lee, and Dutch Robinson join Symphony Nova Scotia at the Dalhousie Arts Centre for Symphonic Soul: The Music of Motown. The lineup includes funky favourites from Marvin Gaye, The Temptations, and The Supremes; expect hit songs like “Get Ready,” “Ain’t No Mountain High Enough,” and “Dancing in the Street.”

NOVEMBER

1st: Frank Mills

It’s an intimate evening of soothing instrumental favourites with the perpetually popular pianist at the Dalhousie Arts Centre.

12th: Cecilia Concert Series

Jane Coop performs masterpieces by Beethoven and Rachmaninoff.

24th: Jesse Cook

This renowned nuevo flamenco guitarist is always a local favourite. See him at the Dalhousie Arts Centre.

DECEMBER

7th to 9th: Live Art Dance Productions

With this Mixed Program of James Kudelka Dances performance, Coleman Lemieux & Compagnie explore one of Canada’s top choreographers.

16th: Halifax Mooseheads

In their final home game before the Christmas break, the Herd hosts Nova Scotian rivals Cape Breton at the Scotiabank Centre.

31st: Casino Nova Scotia

Life is a highway and you’re going to ride it all night long, as Tom Cochrane welcomes the new year with two shows.