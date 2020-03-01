STRING THEORY

March 12

Amidst another busy month, Symphony Nova Scotia has a gem for classical purists. Young violin prodigy Kerson Leong joins the orchestra for Bartók’s expansive, inventive Violin Concerto, one of the most demanding violin works in the repertoire. The evening also includes Dvořák’s fiery Slavonic Dances and Symphony Nova Scotia’s first performance of My Name Is Amanda Todd, a poignant work that won the 2018 Juno for Best Classical Composition.

ART FROM THE EDGE

Continuing through April 5

Since her first appearance at the Art Gallery of Nova Scotia in 2014, Althea Thauberger has gained international attention and praise, but State of the Situation is the first exhibition in Canada presenting an extended overview of her collaborative and place-rooted artistic style. The exhibition includes “Kandahar International Airport,” created in cooperation with Canadian women soldiers serving in Afghanistan.

PIN-UP

March 3–29

This month at Neptune Theatre, Martha Irving stars in Calendar Girls, a stage adaptation of the eponymous Hollywood movie: following the death of her husband, Annie and her best friend Chris set out on a mission to raise funds for a new settee for a local hospital. With the help of four friends, the six women pose nude for an “alternative” calendar. The story soon captures the media’s attention, testing the strength of Chris and Annie’s friendship.

CELTIC ROOTS

March 8

With one foot firmly in Canada and the other in the old country, The Irish Rovers have been sharing Celtic music with audiences around the world since the 1960s. See the whole gang at the Dalhousie Arts Centre on University Avenue for a rollicking romp through their greatest hits and the old Irish standards.

THUNDERSTRUCK

March 8

The National Lacrosse League’s Halifax Thunderbirds play their only home game of the month tonight at Scotiabank Centre, hosting Buffalo. If you’ve never been to a lacrosse game, imagine a sport that combines the athleticism of hockey with the tempo of basketball, throw in a bit of rugby’s brute force, and you have the idea.

March 1

A Salute to Conway Twitty & Loretta Lynn

Tre Twitty and Tayla Lynn offer a musical tribute to their country-legend grandparents. See them at the Dalhousie Arts Centre.

March 6

Halifax Mooseheads

The major-junior hockey league playoffs approach, as the hometown hockey team hosts Quebec at Scotiabank Centre.

March 8

Cecilia Concerts

Musicians from across the country join bassoonist Nadina Mackie Jackson at the Maritime Conservatory of Performing Arts for Ophelia Rises, a retelling of Hamlet from a new perspective.

March 17

Halifax Hurricanes

The hometown pro-hoopsters are back in action at Scotiabank Centre, hosting Maritime rivals P.E.I.

March 24

Rose Cousins

The critically acclaimed folk singer/songwriter is back in her hometown of Halifax, performing live at the Dalhousie Arts Centre.

March 27

Geordie Brown

Fresh off starring in the world premiere of Jukebox Hero—The Musical (featuring the greatest hits of rock legends Foreigner), Brown offers his first solo show in two years.