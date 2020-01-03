Hot Entertainment

3 FOR MUSIC LOVERS

• Jan. 17: Whether he’s with Blue Rodeo or flying on his own, Jim Cuddy is one Canada’s top singer/songwriters. See him and the eponymous Jim Cuddy Band at the Dalhousie Arts Centre.

• Feb 12: Halifax native Jenn Grant always puts on an outstanding show for her hometown fans. Don’t miss this chance to see the critically acclaimed folk-pop singer/songwriter in her natural element.

• Feb. 21: For the last two decades, B.C.’s Theory of a Deadman has been one of Canada’s most popular rock acts. See them in the cozy confines of the Schooner Showroom at Casino Nova Scotia.

NEW FOR SPORTS FANS

Feb. 21

The Halifax Thunderbirds continue their inaugural National Lacrosse League season. What it lacks in international attention lacrosse more than makes up for in action, marrying the skill and physicality of hockey with the blazing offence and wild tempo changes of basketball. Dating back to traditional Native athletics, it’s Canada’s other national sport. In their final home game of the month, the Thunderbirds host Toronto at Scotiabank Centre. Photo: Ryan McCullough / National Lacrosse League

JOINING FORCES

Continuing

At Halifax’s NSCAD University, the art of lithography isn’t just surviving, it’s thriving. In the exhibition Contemporary Editions at the Art Gallery of Nova Scotia on Hollis Street, NSCAD master printer Jill Graham partners with artists from across the country to showcase the medium. See eight new works that celebrate lithography’s traditions while pushing new boundaries.

LET FREEDOM RING

Jan. 18

The Dream Continues is the Nova Scotia Mass Choir’s annual tribute to the life and legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. This annual concert is a soul-stirring and inspiring celebration, showcasing the choir’s diverse talents and featuring guest performers aplenty. Photo: Adams Photography

FAIRYTALE WORLD

Feb. 16

The young talents from the School of Dance at the Maritime Conservatory of the Arts bring the classic Cinderella to life at Spatz Theatre on Trollope Street. See the ballet, set to Prokofiev’s classic score, at 1pm and 4pm.

Jan. 2

Halifax Hurricanes

The hometown pro basketball team is back in action at Scotiabank Centre, on Duke Street hosting Maritime rivals Moncton.

Jan. 16

Jim Gaffigan

Known for his wry observational comedy, often dwelling on topics like fatherhood, Gaffigan packs houses from coast to coast.

Jan. 21

Neptune Theatre

A regular on the Neptune stage, actor Heather McGuigan returns tonight, starring in The Last Five Years, which continues through Feb. 9.

Feb. 2

Symphony Nova Scotia

Baroque violinist extraordinaire Jeanne Lamon teams up with the Symphony again for A Baroque Grand Tour at St. Andrew’s church on Coburg Road.

Feb. 8

Cecilia Concerts

Plunge into the music of Sergei Prokofiev, Leoš Janáček, and Béla Bartók with pianist Hsin-I Huang and violinist Blake Pouliot.

Feb. 28

Letterkenny Live

Jared Keeso stars in the crass Canadian comedy Letterkenny, which has become an international hit. See him and his castmates in this sidesplitting live show. Photo: Tammy Fancy