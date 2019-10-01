Hot Entertainment

BUTT OF THE JOKE

Oct. 3

Saskatchewan’s Brent Butt, best known as the star of the CTV sitcom Corner Gas and creator of Hiccups, returns to Halifax for an evening of standup comedy in the Schooner Showroom at Casino Nova Scotia.

OUT OF THIS WORLD

Oct. 25–27

Hal-Con (page 22) returns to the Halifax Convention Centre on Argyle Street. The East Coast’s biggest sci-fi, gaming, and fantasy festival features an all-star guest list. This year’s lineup includes actors John Barrowman (Doctor Who), Tracy Lynn Cruz (Power Rangers Turbo), Wallace Shawn (The Princess Bride), and D.B. Woodside (Lucifer), plus comic publisher Hope Nicolson, author Thea Atkinson, artist Doug Savage, and others.

ART AROUND US

Oct. 19

Discover unique art in a variety of media, with exhibitions and performances at venues around Halifax during Nocturne. Running from 6pm–midnight, this one-night-only festival takes over galleries and public spaces where you wouldn’t normally expect to discover cutting-edge art. Free bike-valet and shuttle-bus service make it easy to get out and explore.

TIMBERRRRR!

Oct. 26

Nova Scotia Forestry Festival at Memory Lane Heritage Village in Lake Charlotte celebrates Nova Scotians’ connections to the forest for their livelihood, housing, recreation, food, and heritage. The day includes lumberjack events, canoeing, educational sessions on wilderness survival and forest ecology, and maple syrup tasting.

ALL AROUND THE WORLD

• Oct. 6: For almost six decades, The Chieftains have been one of the biggest Celtic-music acts around, sharing the traditional music of their native Ireland with audiences around the globe. Now they’re on one final tour, sharing the stage with friends and special guests. See them at the Dalhousie Arts Centre on University Avenue.

• Oct. 10: With 10–12 musicians on stage at one time, Pink Martini is not an easy band to pigeonhole. The multilingual ensemble (lead singer China Forbes performs in 15 different languages) offer a high-energy hybrid of pop, classical, and rock influences: they call it an “urban music travelogue.” They perform at the Dalhousie Arts Centre.

Symphony Nova Scotia

Oct. 3–5

Nova Scotia fiddler extraordinaire Natalie MacMaster joins the orchestra for a celebration of Celtic heritage.

HFX Wanderers FC

Oct. 9

In their final home game of the Canadian Premier League regular season, Halifax’s soccer team hosts FC Pacific.

Halifax Mooseheads

Oct. 10

The hometown team host Maritime rivals Saint John in major-junior hockey action at Scotiabank Centre.

Cecilia Concerts

Oct. 26

Pianist Lorraine Desmarais (right) and cellist Stéphane Tétreault team up for a matinee of classical, tango, and jazz standards, plus original compositions.

Red Green

Oct. 29

The Canadian comedy legend brings his trademark folksy wisdom and wry wit to the Dalhousie Arts Centre.

Neptune Theatre

Oct. 30

Old Stock: A Refugee Love Story, a “Klezmer-folk music-theatre hybrid” starring Ben Caplan, opens today at Neptune Theatre.