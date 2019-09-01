Hot Entertainment

WORLD PREMIERE

Sept. 28–29

Local dance talent Hannah Mae Cruddas returns home to perform the title role in the debut of Anne of Green Gables—The Ballet. Symphony Nova Scotia and Ballet Jörgen team up for this adaption of the classic L.M. Montgomery novel, which has spawned several sequels, movies, plays, and TV shows.

MAXIMUM OVERDRIVE

• Sept. 1–4, 5–8, 13–16: This is the final month of the season for racing action at Atlantic Motorsport Park, a 2.5-kilometre circuit in nearby Mill Village.

• Sept. 6, 13, 14: Another season is also winding down at Scotia Speedworld in Enfield, a local favourite for its fast, wide D-shaped track.

MUSIC LEGEND

Sept. 15

Singer, songwriter, and guitarist Lucinda Williams has influenced a generation of country/blues/folk artists and was one of VH1’s “100 Greatest Women in Rock & Roll.” And this month, she makes a rare visit to Halifax. See her with her band Buick 6 at the Dalhousie Arts Centre.

VIVE LA FRANCE

Sept. 14

Cecilia Concerts kicks off another season at the Maritime Conservatory of Performing Arts on Chebucto Road. Violinist Jinjoo Cho and pianist Hyun Soo Kim join forces for a program of French compositions that includes works by Eugène-Auguste Ysaÿe, Francis Poulenc, Gabriel Fauré, and Edith Piaf.

ART TRIO

•Throughout September, Art 1274 Hollis—an artist-run cooperative in the heart of the downtown—showcases Moments in Time, mixed-media works by Barbara Carter.

• Until Sept 8, The Craig Gallery on Ochterloney Street in Dartmouth, pairs paintings by Jim Parsons with T.S. Eliot’s poem The Love Song of J. Alfred Prufrock.

• Continuing through the month at the Art Gallery of Nova Scotia on Hollis Street, Salvador Dali, A Suite of Prints includes all 11 engravings from the legend’s Our Historical Heritage Suite (1975).

Sept. 1

Halifax Urban Folk Festival

See Newfoundland singer/songwriter Damhnait Doyle in a Song Circle at the Carleton, followed by Matthew Sweet + The HFX All-stars.

Sept. 7

WWE Live

The Halifax Forum hosts an evening of pro-wrestling action, including WWE Women’s Champion Becky Lynch versus Lacey Evans.

Sept. 14

The Word on the Street

Halifax Central Library hosts readings and signings by dozens of authors, including Mayann Francis (above), Harry Bruce, Amy Spurway, Alan Syliboy and Janet Barkhouse.

Sept. 20

Matt Andersen & The Mellotones

Andersen (above) is one of the hottest blues guitarists around and The Mellotones are Halifax’ favourite dance band. See them at the Shore Club in Hubbards.

Sept. 21

Casino Nova Scotia

Hypnotist Jason Cyrus wows fans with his interactive mentalist showat Casino Nova Scotia.

Sept. 28

HFX Wanderers FC

The quest for the championship continues, as the Wanderers host Edmonton in Canadian Premier League action.