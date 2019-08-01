Hot Entertainment

BEER HEAVEN

Aug. 9–10

Returning for its 13th year, the Halifax Seaport Cider & Beerfest is Atlantic Canada’s largest craft-beer celebration. Taste 300+ beers, ciders, and meads from around the world. New this year is the Maine Beer Box, a 40-foot container shipped directly from Maine, featuring 78 taps pouring a broad array of the state’s acclaimed local brews. Plus: live music and food vendors.

HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO US

Aug. 2-5

The city celebrates its founding on Halifax Natal Day weekend, with a variety of special events. Highlights include family activities, live concerts, road races, a talent showcase, one of the oldest parades in Atlantic Canada, and fireworks. On Aug. 2, Mark Forward from Crave’s cult hit Letterkenny headlines the Natal Day Comedy Gala at Casino Nova Scotia.

MILITARY HERITAGE

Aug. 23

The Freedom of the City is a historical privilege cities grant to military units with strong local ties, allowing them to march through the city with “drums beating, colours flying, and bayonets fixed.” In Halifax, that honour falls to the 78th Highlanders. On Aug. 23, they’ll have a special inspection at Halifax Citadel, before marching to Grand Parade square in front of Halifax City Hall and on to Government House.

FOR A LIMITED TIME ONLY

Continuing through Aug. 5

With 300 free shows on five waterfront stages over six days, Halifax Busker Festival is the largest annual event of its type. See local talents and street performers from around the world. This year’s lineup includes mime Jenny Jupiter, contortionist Alakazam, Rhythm Works (the Toronto Raptors’ official drummers), and many more.

A NIGHT AT THE OPERA

Continuing through Aug. 11

At the Halifax Summer Opera Festival, local talents and visiting stars share the stage for a showcase of opera from baroque to steampunk. One of the most anticipated performances of the festival is The Magic Flute (Aug. 2, 3, 8, 10), starring Russian soprano Anastasia Pogorelova as the Queen of the Night.

ART EXPERIENCE

Continuing

At the Art Gallery of Nova Scotia on Hollis Street, eight contemporary artists team up to challenge preconceived notions of Blackness in Canada. Developed at the Royal Ontario Museum in Toronto, Here We Are features works by Sandra Brewster, Chantal Gibson, Sylvia D. Hamilton, Bushra Junaid, Charmaine Lurch, Esmaa Mohamoud, Michèle Pearson Clarke, and Gordon Shadrach.

Aug. 2

Symphony Nova Scotia

Daniel Bartholomew-Poyser conducts The Last Night of the Proms, featuring British staples and a rousing, sing-along of “Jerusalem.”

Aug. 6

An Evening with David Sedaris

See the best-selling humourist and This American Life contributor in person at the Dalhousie Arts Centre. Plus: Q&A and book signing.

Aug. 10

HFX Wanderers FC

Halifax’s Canadian Premier League soccer team is back in action at the Wanderers’ Grounds, hosting Cavalry FC.

Aug. 14

Nikki Payne

A two-time Canadian Comedy Award winner for Best Female Standup, Payne puts on a raucous show. See her at The Carleton.

Aug. 18

Neptune Theatre

Today is your last chance to see Cinderella, an original musical comedy starring Samantha Walkes.

Aug. 22–24

Matt Mays

The local rocker’s high-octane shows at the Shore Club in Hubbards pack in visitors and locals alike. Dustin Bentall opens.