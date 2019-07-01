Hot Entertainment

ROCK ON

July 12

English rockers Def Leppard burst onto the North American scene in the 1980s, providing the soundtrack for a generation with hits like “Pour Some Sugar On Me” and “Let’s Get Rocked.” See them at the Scotiabank Centre on University Avenue

EYE ON THE BALL

July 13

Already a local favourite in their inaugural season, the HFX Wanderers FC are back on their home pitch, hosting Calgary’s Cavalry FC in Canadian Premier League soccer action. See them at the Wanderers’ Grounds on South Park Street.

ALL TOGETHER

July 18–28

Halifax Pride Festival is Atlantic Canada’s largest pride festival. The inclusive community celebration includes an array of events: art exhibitions, a family picnic, movie screenings, concerts, parties, and Atlantic Canada’s largest Pride Parade on July 20.

5 FAMILY FAVOURITES

Continuing: Shakespeare by the Sea presents theatre alfresco in Point Pleasant Park throughout the summer. This month: The Wizard of Oz, Henry the Fifth, and Love’s Labour’s Lost.

July 1: Canada Day (page 51) celebrations include ceremonies at the Canadian Museum of Immigration at Pier 21 (page EC7) and Halifax Citadel (page EC3), a concert featuring A-Trak at Alderney Landing in Dartmouth, and fireworks over the harbour.

July 11–14: Immerse in Halifax’s vibrant and tightknit Lebanese community. The Lebanese Festival (page 51) highlights: art exhibits, live music, dancing, games, and authentic cuisine.

July 15: At the Dragon Boat Festival on Lake Banook in Dartmouth, teams of paddlers compete to raise money for amateur sport. Find vendors and live entertainment shoreside.

July 31: Halifax Busker Festival is Canada’s oldest and largest street-performer event. Through Aug. 5, visit one of the five free waterfront stages to see acts like mime Jenny Jupiter, contortionist Alakazam, and Toronto Raptors’ drummers Rhythm Works.

ART BY THE SEA

July 3–15

Several communities in the Peggy’s Cove area host the Peggy’s Cove Area Festival of the Arts, a lively showcase of the region’s artistic talents. Events include Paint Peggy’s Cove (July 13–15), which sees dozens of artists descend on the village, mingling with locals and visitors as they create. There will also be studio tours (July 5–7), art sales, and live entertainment.

SUMMER SPECTACLE

Continuing through July 6

The world’s largest annual indoor show of its kind, the Royal Nova Scotia International Tattoo features military and civilian acts from around the world. This year’s highlights include Australia’s Black Diamond Drilldance Team, German Air Force Band Erfurt, the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force Band, the United States Air Force Honor Guard Drill Team (above), and the Royal Canadian Mounted Police Pipes and Drums.

July 5

Maritime Fiddle Festival

The festival starts with a concert of old-time music: The Sidewinder Band, Roger Lanteigne, Countryside Fiddlers, and Blain Henshaw.

July 7–11

Changing Tides:

Halifax Organ Festival Concerts and workshops celebrating pipe-organ traditions. Plus the premiere of a new work by Halifax composer Peter-Anthony Togni.

July 12

Fin Outdoor

The theme for this year’s free festival of film alfresco is “Summer Sing-Alongs.” Join the chorus at Halifax Public Gardens for Mamma Mia.

July 19–21

AfriFest

Live performances including drumming, jazz, hip hop, gospel, spoken-word, and more. Local blues-rocker Carson Downey tops the bill.

July 24

Neptune Theatre

Samantha Walkes stars as the eponymous heroine in Cinderella. The original musical comedy opens tonight and continues through Aug. 18.

July 27

David Feherty

A TV personality and former golfer, Feherty combines zany comedic sense and madcap storytelling. See him at the Dalhousie Arts Centre.