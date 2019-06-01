Hot Entertainment

TOP GEAR

June 1, 8, 9, 13–16, 22, 23, 28–30

Atlantic Motorsport Park in Mill Village features regional motorcycle and auto-racing events plus national competitions on a 2.5-kilometre, 11-turn road circuit.

June 1, 7, 17, 21, 22, 28

A 30-minute drive north of the city in Enfield, Scotia Speedworld boasts a fast, wide D-shaped track, making it one of Atlantic Canada’s top auto-racing venues.

HELLO, DALI!

Continuing

New at the Art Gallery of Nova Scotia on Hollis Street, Salvador Dali, A Suite of Prints. includes all 11 engravings from Our Historical Heritage Suite (1975). This landmark exhibition uncovers a link between Dali’s best known symbolic surrealist work and the exploration on religious themes that recurred throughout his career.

DEEP IN THE HEART OF TEXAS

June 17

American country legends Lonestar, still going strong after 25 years atop the music charts, make a rare visit to Halifax. See them at the Dalhousie Arts Centre on University Avenue as they perform a selection of greatest hits and new material.

HAVING A BALL

June 1, 19, 26

HFX Wanderers FC are Halifax’s new pro-soccer team, competing in the Canadian Premier League. See them in action at their pop-up stadium at the Wanderers Grounds on Sackville Street, as they take on Pacific FC (June 1), Cavalry FC (June 19), and Valour FC (June 26).

DAD’S DAY

June 16 (rain date June 23)

The annual Antique Car Show is a Father’s Day tradition at Memory Lane Heritage Village in Lake Charlotte. The living-history museum, which re-creates life in a 1940s-era Nova Scotian village, hosts dozens of restored antique vehicles, live entertainment, and Kub Kar races for the kids.

BEER + GREAT MUSIC

June 15

Nova Scotia craft-beer granddaddy Garrison marks its birthday with a rollicking party. The lineup for Garrison’s Backlot Bash ncludes performances by Broken Social Scene, Dave Sampson, and Natalie Lynn. Enjoy beer from Garrison plus special releases, seasonal brews, and ciders. Food from the Gecko Bus, Cheese Curds, and Asado.

HITTING THE STREETS

June 6–9

Some 13,000 people will take part in a weekend of Blue Nose Marathon events, including a youth run, 5K, 10K, half marathon, team relay, and more. The full marathon on June 9 is a Boston Marathon qualifier. The full route is a double loop through peninsular Halifax, beginning at the Old Town Clock and heading around Halifax Common, winding through the North End and down Barrington Street to Point Pleasant Park, and then back to Sackville Street to repeat the circuit.

June 1

Professional Bull Riders Canada

The PBR Monster Energy Tour at Scotiabank Centre on Duke Street showcases Canada’s top cowboys and some of the circuit’s leading international competitors.

June 2

Neptune Theatre

Tonight is your last chance to see Neptune’s critically acclaimed production of The Color Purple, starring Tara Jackson as Celie.

June 4

Corey Hart

The legendary Canadian rocker never surrendered. See him perform his trademark hits (and a wealth of other material) at Scotiabank Centre on Duke Street.

June 9

Scotia Festival of Music

The chamber-music festival wraps up its 40th season with a gala performance at the Dalhousie Arts Centre on University Avenue, featuring conductor Bernhard Gueller.

June 22–23

Matt Andersen

Return to the Dalhousie Arts Centre to see one of the East Coast’s hottest blues talents: Andersen is a blazingly good guitarist who never disappoints.

June 28

Casino Nova Scotia

At Bruce Guthro’s Songwriters’ Circle in the Schooner Showroom, the eponymous artist joins special guests to explore their craft.