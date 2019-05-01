Hot Entertainment

IN PERFECT TUNE

May 26–June 9

For some four decades, the Scotia Festival of Music has brought some of the world’s top musical talents to Halifax for a two-week celebration of chamber music. This year features another all-star lineup, including erstwhile Symphony Nova Scotia conductor Bernhard Gueller, violinist Airi Yoshioka, pianist Simon Docking, and soprano Pascale Beaudin. Concerts at the Dalhousie Arts Centre and the Peggy Corkum Music Room.

CURTAIN CALL

Continuing through June 2

Tara Jackson stars as Celie in The Color Purple at Neptune Theatre, in the company’s most-talked-about production of the year. The Oprah Winfrey-produced Broadway run of this musical adaptation of the Alice Walker novel was a critical and popular hit.

HOCKEY NIGHT

May 16–26

The Canadian Hockey League’s Memorial Cup is one of hockey’s most venerable trophies. The Halifax Mooseheads host the champions of the Quebec, Ontario, and Western major-junior hockey leagues as they battle for the national title. Before becoming pros, stars like Carey Price, Sidney Crosby, and Connor McDavid earned their spurs in the CHL.

PERFECT COMBO

May 4

The Cecilia Concert Series presents an ideal pairing of music and food. Montreal’s Chef Sean Murray Smith prepares a seven-course dinner (matched with fine wines), accompanied by a live performance by musician-in-residence/pianist Philip Chiu and Toronto Symphony Orchestra concert master/violinist Jonathan Crow.

SOMETHING DIFFERENT

May 8–12

Canadians will recognize floorball as a grown-up version of the classic childhood game of floor hockey. The city hosts the sport’s top young competitors this month, as the Men’s U19 World Floorball Championship moves outside Europe for the first time. See the action at Dalplex in Halifax and the Sportsplex in Dartmouth.

ART EXPLORATION

Continuing at the Art Gallery of Nova Scotia on Hollis Street, The Shore, Wind and View in Gaff Point features paintings by Hangama Amiri about childhood memory, cross-cultural dialogue, and feminism.

on Hollis Street, The Shore, Wind and View in Gaff Point features paintings by Hangama Amiri about childhood memory, cross-cultural dialogue, and feminism. Twenty-four local artists comprise the Art 1274 Hollis cooperative, featuring an ever-changing selection of new works in a variety of media. Welded, an exhibition of new metal works by Al Hattie, opens on May 2.

cooperative, featuring an ever-changing selection of new works in a variety of media. Welded, an exhibition of new metal works by Al Hattie, opens on May 2. From May 2–26, the Craig Gallery at Alderney Landing in Dartmouth—where the Halifax Transit ferries dock—features Rag and Bone. Artist Genvieve Killin explores the passage of time with plaster-work abstractions of objects found in the wilderness.

BACK IN TIME

Continuing

Visit Halifax of yesteryear with a tour of the Alexander Keith’s Nova Scotia Brewery on Lower Water Street. Costumed interpreters share the story of the legendary brewmaster (and mayor of Halifax), the brewing process, and colonial Nova Scotia. Tours available Friday–Sunday; private bookings for larger groups.

May 2

Metric

The indie-rock/synthpop sensations return to Halifax, performing with July Talk at Scotiabank Centre on Argyle Street.

May 4–5

Symphony Nova Scotia

Mezzo-soprano Allyson McHardy, the Nova Scotia Mass Choir, and several others join the symphony for a performance of Mozart’s majestic Great Mass in C Minor. The Dalhousie Arts Centre hosts.

May 5

John Cleese

The legendary actor and comedian brings his Why There Is No Hope tour to Scotiabank Centre.

May 12

Shawn Barker

A Tribute to Johnny Cash is an eerily spot-on tribute to the Man in Black. See Barker in the Schooner Showroom at Casino Nova Scotia.

May 25

Martin Sexton

This American singer-songwriter defies genre, with influences including blues, rock, jazz, gospel, soul, and country. He performs at The Carleton.

May 29

HFX Wanderers FC

Halifax’s new soccer team play their first home game against York9 FC in an intimate pop-up stadium just a block from bustling Spring Garden Road.