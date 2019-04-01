Hot Entertainment

ICE MOVES

April 26

Top figure-skating talents from across Canada strut their stuff at the popular Stars on Ice annual performance at Scotiabank Centre. The roster includes Olympians Elvis Stojko, Kaetlyn Osmond, Patrick Chan, Meagan Duhamel, and Eric Radford.

BIG BRASS ONES

April 26

The Hogtown Brass Quintet brings together musicians from diverse backgrounds: jazz to pop to classical. See the unique ensemble perform for the Dartmouth Community Concert Association at Woodlawn United Church.

ARTISTIC EXPRESSION

• Continuing through April, Art 1274 Hollis, a cooperative gallery in the heart of the downtown, features Park. The exhibition showcases new works by local talent Rhonda Barrett.

• Throughout the month, Art Gallery of Nova Scotia on Hollis Street hosts The Shore, Wind and View in Gaff Point. Afghan-Canadian artist Hangama Amiri delves into childhood memory, cross-cultural dialogue, and feminism.

• Specializing in fine Nova Scotian crafts, this month the Mary E. Black Gallery on Marginal Road features an exhibition of jewelry by Rebecca Hannon.

GOING FOR THE CHAMPIONSHIPS

Continuing

It’s playoff season in Halifax, as the city’s two biggest sports teams compete for their respective league titles. The Halifax Mooseheads are chasing the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League crown as they prepare to host the country’s top teams for the Memorial Cup next month. Meanwhile minor-pro basketball’s Halifax Hurricanes battle for the National Basketball League of Canada championship. Schedules still in flux at press time; check with the Ticket Atlantic box office at Scotiabank Centre on Duke Street.

WALK WITH THE ANIMALS

April 9

With her landmark fieldwork, animal researcher and activist Jane Goodall forever changed the way we see our chimpanzee animal cousins. At Jane at 85: Reasons for Hope at the Dalhousie Arts Centre, she appears in person to talk about her work, the escalating threats to chimpanzees and their habitat, and how she’s able to stay hopeful about the future.

MUSICAL MIX

• April 8: Since the 1970s, The Stampeders have been Canadian rock mainstays. See the legends at the Dalhousie Arts Centre on Duke Street.

• April 19: Few artists work harder than singer/guitarist Colin James, and the blues-rocker is on tour again, performing at the Dalhousie Arts Centre.

• April 19: The cozy Schooner Showroom at Casino Nova Scotia on Upper Water Street goes a little bit country this month, as American singer-songwriter Kip Moore takes the stage.

April 6

Island Girls

Cape Breton music and comedy at the Dalhousie Arts Centre with Heather Rankin (above), Bette MacDonald, Lucy MacNeil, and Jenn Sheppard.



April 9

Neptune Theatre

The Color Purple, based on the Alice Walker novel, opens tonight. Tara Jackson stars as Celie. The production continues through June 2.



April 11

Uncle Kracker

The genre-straddling artist behind hit singles like “Drift Away” and “Follow Me” takes the stage at Casino Nova Scotia on Upper Water Street.



April 16

Neko Case

Best known to Canadians as a member of cult favourites The New Pornographers, the indie-rock singer/songwriter makes a rare visit to the East Coast.



April 23

Gerry Dee

The stand-up comedian and star of the CBC series Mr. D returns to his hometown stage at the Dalhousie Arts Centre.



April 27–28

Symphony Nova Scotia

With Dvoák’s Eighth and Dinuk’s Farewell, the Symphony features a new work by longtime member Dinuk Wijeratne, who returns for a last hurrah after a recent move to Toronto.