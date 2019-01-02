HOT ENTERTAINMENT

MUSICAL MIX

• Jan. 18: The Dartmouth Community Concert Association hosts mezzo soprano Paula Rockwell and pianist Jennifer King. See them at Woodlawn United Church.

• Jan. 23: Rocker Bryan Adams returns to Scotiabank Centre on Duke Street, performing greatest hits like “Summer of ‘69” and “(Everything I Do) I Do It For You.”

• Jan. 24: Indie-rock singer/songwriter Dan Mangan is always a Halifax favourite. See him this time in the cozy confines of the Marquee Ballroom on Gottingen Street.

DREAM ON

Jan. 12

Every year, the Nova Scotia Mass Choir honours the work of Martin Luther King Jr. with The Dream Continues, a special concert at the Dalhousie Arts Centre featuring a selection of established and rising local musical talents performing music to stir the soul.

IN FOCUS

Feb. 7 to March 3

Visit The Craig Gallery at Alderney Landing in Dartmouth, where the Halifax Transit ferries dock, to discover art in a variety of media by talents from around the region. In February, it hosts Cellular Expressions, an exhibition of paintings and drawings by Maria Doering.

JOINING FORCES

Feb. 24

Halifax pianist Marc Djokic returns to his hometown stage at the Maritime Conservatory of Performing arts on Chebucto Road to join forces with Trio Tangere. Cecilia Concert Series presents the matinee concert, featuring works by Mario Castelnuovo-Tedesco, Astor Piazzolla, Claude Debussy, Christine Donkin, Matthias Maute, Béla Bartók, and Clarice Assad.

BRIDGING TWO WORLDS

Jan. 11, 12

With Man, Norwegian choreographer Sølvi Edvardsen marries his Nordic culture with the vibrancy of Southeast Asia. Live Art Dance presents Indian dancer Sudesh Adhana in a unique and provocative solo performance at the Dalhousie Arts Centre on University Avenue. He explores the concept of “man” in terms of masculinity and humanity as a whole.

SHOW TIME

• Jan. 20: Brides 2019 hosts some 135 wedding-related exhibitors. You’ll find florists, photographers, planners, decorators, caterers, and more. Discover it all for one day only at the Halifax Convention Centre on Argyle Street.

• Jan. 24 to 27: The Halifax RV Show at Halifax Exhibition Centre on Prospect Road is Atlantic Canada’s largest indoor RV event, featuring the latest models, destinations, products, and all the info you need for life on the open road.

• Feb. 7 to 10: The long-running Halifax International Boat Show returns to Halifax Exhibition Centre, showcasing the latest boats, marine equipment, and services. Plus: expert speakers offer advice aplenty.

JANUARY



Jan. 4

Who’s Bad The Ultimate Michael Jackson Experience

Front man James Times III and his band pay homage to one of the greatest performers of all time, show-casing spot-on vocals and blazing choreography.

Jan. 13

Neptune Theatre

It’s your last night to see Cinderella, reinterpreted as a musical comedy starring Samantha Walkes.

Jan. 24

Symphony Nova Scotia

Finnish violin sensation Elina Vähälä joins the Symphony at the Dalhousie Arts Centre for Superb Sibelius and Great Schubert.

FEBRUARY

Feb. 4

Steven Page

The acclaimed and influential singer/songwriter shares the stage with Symphony New Brunswick at the Dalhousie Arts Centre.

Feb. 17

Halifax Hurricanes

Representing the city in the minor-pro National Basketball League of Canada, the Hurricanes take on Saint John at Scotiabank Centre.

Feb. 27

Halifax Mooseheads

The pursuit of the national major-junior hockey championship continues, as Halifax battles Maritime rivals Acadie-Bathurst at Scotiabank Centre.