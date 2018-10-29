Hot Entertainment

A MIGHTY WIND

Nov. 10

Starting with the philosophy that “music should be fun,” Fifth Wind unites Jack Chen (flute), Suzanne Lemieux (oboe), Eileen Walsh (clarinet), Ivor Rothwell (bassoon), and Mary Lee (horn). The Dartmouth Community Concert Association hosts the talented ensemble at Woodlawn United Church.

COMEDY NIGHT

Nov. 29

It’s a good night for comedy fans in Halifax, with two big stand-up shows to choose from.

• He was once a doctor but Ken Jeong found his true calling in comedy, showcasing an uninhibited and razor-sharp wit. He first appeared in hits like Knocked Up, Pineapple Express, and The Hangover, and recently created the ABC sit-com Dr. Ken. See him in the Schooner Showroom at Casino Nova Scotia on Upper Water Street.

• A veteran of the famous Second City club and the influential Just For Laughs festival, Ron James has been a mainstay of the Canadian comedy scene for a generation. The native Nova Scotian brings his wry and acerbic stand-up style to the Dalhousie Arts Centre.

REMEMBERING OUR HISTORY

Dec. 6

Some 101 years ago, two ships (one laden with ammunition) collided in Halifax Harbour, sparking an explosion that devastated the city, levelled the North End, and killed some 2,000 people. The Halifax Explosion Memorial ceremony at Fort Needham Memorial Bell Tower marks the tragedy from 8:50 to 9:20 a.m.

TIME TRAVEL

Continuing

The Art Gallery of Nova Scotia on Hollis Street takes visitors back to a fast-fading era of Japanese history with Hiroshige: The Fifty-Three Stations of the Tōkaidō. This unique exhibition showcases woodcut prints by ukiyo master Utagawa Hiroshige depicting middle-class Japanese life in the early 1800s.

DON’T FORGET ME

Nov. 27

Ever since they won a Grammy for Best New Artist in 1986, powered by the breakout album The Thin Red Line, pop-rockers Glass Tiger have stood atop the Canadian music scene. They recently marked 31 years together with the aptly titled album 31. Expect a high-energy mix of classic hits and new material when they take over the Dalhousie Arts Centre on University Avenue.

EDITOR”S PICK: HOT HIP HOP

Dec. 7, 8

Two of the nation’s most exciting hip-hop companies collide, as Live Art Dance presents Halifax dance rebels The Woods unleashing the world premiere of ______Interrupted—paired with Klorofyl (billed as a “multi-sensorial roller-coaster”) by Toronto’s Gadfly, featuring original music by world-renowned violinist Dr. Draw.

NOVEMBER EVENTS

Nov. 4

CECILIA CONCERT SERIES

Mezzo-soprano Julie Nesrallah joins pianist Robert Kortgaard for a performance of Italian art songs, ballads, and musical-theatre curiosities.

Nov. 9

LAST LAUGH COMEDY CLUB

The pop-up comedy club returns to the Atlantica Hotel on Robie Street, hosting Mike Delamont, Sterling Scott, and Michelle Shaughnessy.

Nov. 23, 24

SYMPHONY NOVA SCOTIA

Sarah Slean joins the Symphony, combining some of her biggest hits with new music by Christos Hatzis.

DECEMBER EVENTS

Dec. 1

HALIFAX HURRICANES

As the National Basketball League of Canada season continues, the hometown hoopsters take on Kitchener Waterloo at Scotiabank Centre.

Dec. 15

HALIFAX MOOSEHEADS

In their final home game before the Christmas break, Halifax’s major junior hockey heroes host Maritime rivals Charlottetown.

Dec. 31

BRETT KISSEL NEW YEAR’S EVE

The Canadian country star rings in the new year with two performances (7 p.m. and 11 p.m.) in the Schooner Showroom at Casino Nova Scotia.