Hot Entertainment

THE RIGHT NOTES

September 14

The Cecilia Concert Series launches its 30th season at the Maritime Conservatory of Performing Arts with Classica Vocem, showcasing the considerable talents of soprano Measha Brueggergosman. She’ll perform works by Claude Debussy, George Frideric Handel, and Johan Halvorsen.

ART TRIO

• Continuing through the season, the Art Gallery of Nova Scotia on Hollis Street features Hiroshige: The Fifty-Three Stations of the Tōkaidō. This unique exhibition spotlights woodcut prints by ukiyo master Utagawa Hiroshige depicting middle-class Japanese life in the early 1800s.

• Continuing through September 9, The Craig Gallery at Alderney Landing in Dartmouth—where the Halifax Transit ferries dock—hosts Reflexive, an exhibition of works by Sophie Paskins, Wayne Boucher, Donna Boyko, Sharon Irving-Kennedy, and Ted Lind.

• On September 1, the Dalhousie Art Gallery starts the fall season with From the Vault: Ars Longa, featuring highlights from its 1,300-piece permanent collection. See it until October 2.

THE BARD’S TALE

September 4 to October 7

Neptune Theatre’s new fall season begins this month with Shakespeare in Love: The Play. Allister MacDonald stars as the eponymous playwright, finding inspiration in the beautiful muse Viola, who is determined to appear in his next play.

MUSIC MIX

• September 14: The acclaimed outlaw rocker Steve Earle, plus his band The Dukes, take over the Schooner Showroom at Casino Nova Scotia.

• September 21: Country legend Carroll Baker performs a mix of gospel standards and her greatest hits at the Dalhousie Arts Centre.

THE GOOD WORD

September 15

The Word on the Street, a one-day celebration of the printed word, returns to the Halifax Central Library on Spring Garden Road. Check out readings, author Q&As, a sale of Atlantic Canadian books, and much more. This year’s lineup includes poet Brian Bartlett, environmental crusader Joan Baxter, photographer Len Wagg, and poet/children’s author Shauntay Grant.

GOING FOR GOLD *Editor’s Pick*

September 13 to 16

Some 250 paddlers from 20 countries compete in the Pan American Canoe Sprint Championships at Lake Banook in Dartmouth. The international competition features a mix of paddling’s top talents and rising stars.

SEPTEMBER:

1st: Halifax Urban Folk Festival

Lilly Hiatt joins a Songwriters’ Circle with Brad Roberts and Mick Davis, before Tim Baker + The Hfx All Stars take the stage at The Carleton.

4th: Tommy Emmanuel

The Australian guitar legend returns to the Dalhousie Arts Centre for another intimate show.

14th: Ben Caplan

The folk/roots musician always puts on a memorable show for his hometown fans. See him at the Dalhousie Arts Centre on University Avenue.



Linda Brooks photo: Mark Maryanovich

14th, 15th: Last Laugh Comedy Club

Comic Sophie Buddle has moved across the country to take a writing gig with This Hour Has 22 Minutes—excellent news for stand-up fans. See her at the Atlantica Hotel on Robie Street.

23rd: Halifax Public Gardens Summer Concert Series

Join Linda Brooks at the bandstand in the heart of the gardens for the final free matinee concert of the season.

28th, 29th: Symphony Nova Scotia

Singer/songwriter David Myles joins the symphony, putting a twist on his classic hits with new orchestral arrangements.