Hot Entertainment

CITY CELEBRATION

August 3 to 6

The Halifax Natal Day Festival celebrates the city’s birthday with a variety of special events: parades, concerts, fireworks, road races, a talent showcase, and live comedy. Things kick off on August 3 with the 9th Annual Natal Day Comedy Night at Casino Nova Scotia on Upper Water Street, starring Just For Laughs veteran Derek Edwards.



Photo: Terra Ciolfe

TUNE IN

Continuing

It’s hard to imagine a better way to while away a languid Sunday afternoon than the Halifax Public Gardens Summer Concert Series. Every Sunday from 2pm to 4pm, the bandstand at the heart of the Halifax Public Gardens on Spring Garden Road hosts matinee concerts showcasing local talents. Enjoy live music amidst the East Coast’s nest Victorian gardens.

SUMMER STAGES

• Continuing through the summer, a classic musical gets an East Coast twist, as Grafton Street Dinner Theatre presents The Sound A Music, B’ye. With lively music, warm comedy, and lots of audience interaction, the beloved story moves from Austria to the Maritimes, all paired with a three-course dinner.

• Returning on August 31, the Halifax Fringe Festival celebrates cutting-edge theatre with shows at venues around the city, featuring local, national, and international talents. It continues through September 10.

OCEAN EXPERIENCES

Continuing

The Sea Dome theatre near the Maritime Museum of the Atlantic on the Halifax waterfront offers an immersive 360-degree film experience exploring our unique ocean connection. This summer’s shows include A Whale Story and Bluenose: The Legend Lives (exploring the history of the iconic schooner that graces the Canadian dime).

MADE HERE

Continuing through September 18

The Nova Scotia Spotlight series at the Art Gallery of Nova Scotia on Hollis Street spotlights some of the provinces most influential artists. In August, the focus is on acclaimed textile artist Laurie Swim. With a career spanning five decades (and three top-selling books to her credit), Swim is hailed as one of Canada’s top textile artists.

STREET FEATS *Editor’s Pick*

August 1 to 6

Canada’s oldest and largest event of its kind, Halifax Busker Festival showcases musicians, illusionists, acrobats, comedians, and all manner of street performers from around the world. This year’s roster includes Halifax strongman Mighty Mike, circus performer Hannah Cryle, fire artists Incendia Motus, and the ever-popular Silver Elvis. Five waterfront stages host free shows daily.



Scotia Speedworld photo: Pat Healey; Halifax Seaport Beerfest photo: Steve Jess

AUGUST:

3rd: Scotia Speedworld

The motor-sports season continues with races in several divisions. Today’s races in support of the Canadian National Autism Foundation.

10th, 11th: Halifax Seaport Beerfest

Returning to the Cunard Centre on Marginal Road, this festival showcases craft beer, imported beer, and cider from across the continent, plus Irish and Icelandic brews.

15th: Nancy Wilson

The acclaimed Heart guitarist and multi-award-winning performer takes the stage at the Dalhousie Arts Centre on University Avenue.

16th: Casino Nova Scotia

Acclaimed Presley impersonator Thane Dunn takes over the Schooner Showroom for Elvis Rock and Country.

25th: WWE Live

Superstars of Smackdown Live comes to the Halifax Forum on Windsor street for an evening of high- octane pro wrestling.

31st: Halifax Urban Folk Festival

This small-stages festival kicks off tonight with an intimate performance by Crash Test Dummies frontman Brad Roberts at The Carleton on Argyle Street.