Hot Entertainment

LAST CALL

Continuing through July 2

It’s your last chance to see the Royal Nova Scotia International Tattoo at Scotiabank Centre on Duke Street. The world’s largest annual indoor show of its type features military and civilian performers from around the world. Highlights include Australia’s Scots College Pipe & Drums, Brazilian circus troupe Cores de Bahia, German Air Force Band Munster, the Jordanian Armed Forces Royal Guard Silent Drill Team, and the American 2d Marine Division Band.



Photo: Trevor J. Adams

ART EXPLORATIONS

July 4 to 16

Several coastal communities join together for the Peggy’s Cove Area Festival of the Arts, showcasing the region’s artistic talents. From July 14 to 16, you can meet and mingle with artists working around the village of Peggy’s Cove for the Paint Peggy’s Cove event. Throughout the festival, find art sales, studio tours, and live entertainment.

STRING THEORY

July 6 to 9

The Maritime Fiddle Festival is the East Coast’s longest-running music festival, drawing loyal fans year after year. The celebration of old-time fiddling and traditional music includes master classes, dances, competitions, and concerts aplenty. The East Dartmouth Community Centre on Caledonia Road hosts.

PLAY OUTSIDE *Editor’s Pick*

Continuing

Shakespeare by the Sea showcases the works of the Bard (plus other classics) in the seaside splendour of Point Pleasant Park at the tip of the South End. This month’s lineup includes Othello, Twelfth Night, and Alice in Wonderland. Performances Tuesday to Sunday at 7pm, with 1pm weekend matinees.

FAMILY FUN



• Continuing through July 2: Bedford Days is a family favourite with live entertainment, fireworks, and more.

• July 5 to 8: The Lebanese Festival takes over the Olympic Community Centre on Hunter Street with art, music, games, and great food aplenty.

• July 7: The Dragon Boat Festival on Lake Banook in Dartmouth is an annual amateur-sport fundraiser, with colourful boats racing in good-natured competition.

• Continuing through July: FIN Outdoor hosts free film screenings in the Halifax Public Gardens. This year’s theme: “The Summer of Henson”—The Dark Crystal (July 6), The Muppets (July 13), and Labyrinth (July 20).



Photo: Terra Ciolfe

ALL TOGETHER NOW

July 19 to 29

Atlantic Canada’s largest annual Pride celebration returns. The Halifax Pride Festival includes all-welcome community celebrations throughout the month: art exhibitions, a family picnic, film screenings, concerts, and parties. The huge Pride Parade returns on July 21.

JULY:

1st: Canada Day

Halifax celebrates our national holiday with a community breakfast, parades, concerts, fireworks, citizenship ceremonies, and more.

4th: Casino Nova Scotia

Best known as the front man of the Canadian ‘80s metal stars Skid Row, Sebastian Bach continues his lively solo career. See him in the Schooner Showroom.

6th, 7th: Last Laugh Comedy Club

The pop-up comedy club returns to the Atlantica Hotel, as comic Pete Zedlacher headlines the show.

17th to 19th: Neptune Theatre

The Argyle Street Kitchen Party is a rollicking immersion into East Coast story and song. For these shows, Mo Kenney shares the stage.

20th to 22nd: Africa Festival of Arts and Culture

Sharing and encouraging young artists, Afrifest celebrates African heritage with music, art, and dance.

28th, 29th: Atlantic Motorsport Park

A lively month of racing action wraps up with weekend competition at the Mill Village track.