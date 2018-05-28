Hot Entertainment

ROAD TRIP
June 17 (rain date June 24)
The annual Antique Car Show makes Memory Lane Heritage Village a popular Father’s Day destination. A 45-minute drive east of the city in Lake Charlotte, you’ll find dozens of restored antique vehicles, live entertainment, and Kub Kar races for the kids.
THE BIG CRESCENDO
June 10
The Scotia Festival of Music, a two-week celebration of chamber music featuring talents from around the world, wraps up today with a matinee gala at the Dalhousie Arts Centre on University Avenue. Johannes Debus conducts by Bach’s Concerto in D Minor, Bartok’s Divertimento for Strings, and Violin Concerto No. 2 by Philip Glass, the latter featuring a performance by violin virtuoso Tim Fain.
Photo: Pat Healy
HIT THE GAS
• June 1, 9, 10, 14 to 18, 23, 24, 28, 29: Atlantic Motorsport Park in Mill Village features regional motorcycle and auto-racing events plus national competitions on a 2.5-kilometre, 11-turn road circuit.
• June 1, 8, 15, 22, 23, 29: A 30-minute drive north of the city in Enfield, Scotia Speedworld boasts a fast, wide D-shaped track, making it one of Atlantic Canada’s top auto-racing venues.
ARTISTIC EXPRESSION
• Opening June 2, 14 Bells Gallery in the Hydrostone Market features an exhibition of new paintings by Nova Scotia artist Peter John Reid.
• Pieces of Sable Island opens on June 15 at Argyle Fine Art in the Historic Properties. Briana Corr-Scott shares art she created after a recent visit to the wild and romantic North Atlantic island.
• On June 25, the Art Gallery of Nova Scotia on Hollis Street opens the new exhibition Nova Scotia Spotlight: Laurie Swim. One of Canada’s most acclaimed textile artists, Swim creates intricate quilt works inspired by life on the East Coast.
COLD BEER, COOL TUNES
June 17
Nova Scotia craft-beer granddaddy Garrison marks its birthday with Garrison’s Backlot Bash at the Cunard Centre on Marginal Road. Entertainment includes The Glorious Sons, The Motorleague, and Hello Delaware. Enjoy beer from Garrison plus special releases, seasonal brews, and ciders.
WHAT A WAY TO MAKE A LIVING
June 7 to 23
9 to 5 (co-written by Dolly Parton, who also starred in the 1980 film) takes over the stage at Dartmouth Players Theatre on Crichton Avenue. The musical comedy tells the story of three women out to get even with their sexist, lying, bigoted boss, and end up taking over the company.
Photo: Tim L’Esperance
ABOVE IT ALL *Editor’s Pick*
See the iconic Peggy’s Cove lighthouse from a new perspective, explore uninhabited coastal islands, soar above historic Halifax Citadel and the downtown, see the lush farms and vineyards of the Annapolis Valley: Vision Air Services offers unique helicopter tours throughout the region, with custom itineraries and golf excursions available.
JUNE:
1st, 2nd: Last Laugh Comedy Club
A new pop-up comedy club opens at the Atlantica Hotel Halifax on Robie Street, with performances from Tim Nutt, Matt Falk, and Drew Behm.
2nd: East Coast Music Showcase
Several local talents take the stage for a community-radio fund raiser, including Makayla Lynn, John Gracie, Hal Bruce, Reeny Smith, and J.J. Roots.
5th: Dylan Moran
The Irish comic brings his Grumbling Mustard tour to the Dalhousie Arts Centre for an evening of wry observational comedy.
7th: The John Denver Experience
Chris Collins & Boulder Canyon perform the singer/songwriter’s greatest hits like “Rocky Mountain High” and “Take Me Home Country Roads.”
17th: Neptune Theatre
Mamma Mia! continues through the month at Neptune Theatre. The smash-hit features the music of ABBA and stars Jahlen Barnes, Danielle Benton, and Karen Burthwright.
22nd, 23rd: Casino Nova Scotia
Locally loved blues-rocker Matt Minglewood and his band take the stage for an intimate show in the Schooner Showroom at the Upper Water Street casino.