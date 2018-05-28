Hot Entertainment

ARTISTIC EXPRESSION

• Opening June 2, 14 Bells Gallery in the Hydrostone Market features an exhibition of new paintings by Nova Scotia artist Peter John Reid.

• Pieces of Sable Island opens on June 15 at Argyle Fine Art in the Historic Properties. Briana Corr-Scott shares art she created after a recent visit to the wild and romantic North Atlantic island.

• On June 25, the Art Gallery of Nova Scotia on Hollis Street opens the new exhibition Nova Scotia Spotlight: Laurie Swim. One of Canada’s most acclaimed textile artists, Swim creates intricate quilt works inspired by life on the East Coast.