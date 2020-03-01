LOCAL FAVOURITE

Located in the heart of stylish downtown Dartmouth, just a short walk from the Halifax Transit ferry terminal, The Canteen has legions of regulars, many who travel well out of their way to enjoy hearty breakfasts, gourmet sandwiches, traditional Maritime dishes, and French and Italian classics, all paired with local wine, beer, and cider. Intimate and relaxed.

WHEN IRISH EYES ARE SMILIN’

Celebrating St. Patrick’s Day in Halifax? Locals love these spots for jolly all-day celebrations.

On March 17, the line will start forming at sun-up outside The Old Triangle Irish Alehouse on Prince Street. Enjoy traditional music throughout the day, a pint of ale from the old sod, and Irish cuisine like lamb stew.

Steps from the waterfront in the Historic Properties, the Lower Deck Pub—Beer Market is a must-visit Paddy's Day destination, with live music all day and an endless flow of local and domestic beer.

THE FINER THINGS

Tucked away in historic Brewery Market on Lower Water Street, da Maurizio Fine Dining is a perennial local favourite. The rustic cuisine of Northern Italy inspires Chef Andrew King, as he offers classics like veal scaloppini sautéed with fresh lobster, seared breast of Brome Lake duck, and spice-crusted rack of lamb. An expertly curated wine list and top-notch service complement the experience.

HISTORIC BREWS

Located in a heritage building on Lower Water Street, the Alexander Keith’s Nova Scotia Brewery offers visitors a journey back in time. Costumed interpreters share the story of the historic brewery and its namesake founder (who was also mayor of Halifax). On site, brewmaster Stefan Gagliardi creates small-batch brews, offering tasty new options for fans of the ubiquitous Keith’s IPA.

GOOD THINGS IN SMALL PACKAGES

Looking for a pleasant nook to while away an evening with friends? Intimate Little Oak on Lower Water Street is just steps away from the waterfront boardwalk. It boasts a small and dynamic menu showcasing global influences and seasonal ingredients, a huge (yet artfully chosen) wine list, and a selection of craft beer and ciders.

ON THE ROAD

If you’re venturing west of Halifax on Rte. 333, you’re probably headed to Peggy’s Cove. After you’ve clambered on the rocks and seen the historic lighthouse, drive on another

10 minutes to Indian Harbour, and you’ll find Rhubarb. This friendly little community-favourite spot boasts gourmet pizzas and one of the best burgers around.