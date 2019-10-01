Hot Dining

DINER STYLE

With a history dating back decades, The Armview Restaurant & Lounge has long been a beloved neighbourhood diner, that has now taken on a hip new appeal. But the tasty offerings and friendly service have never changed. Locals flock here for the weekend brunch, fresh Atlantic seafood, and gourmet burgers

CATCH OF THE DAY

Just steps from the waterfront, Shuck Seafood + Raw Bar on Salter Street offers lightly cooked and raw fare. The raw menu feature scallops and an array of local oysters, plus crab, lobster, shrimp, and more.

PIZZA PERFECTION

Intimate Morris East , just steps from the waterfront on Morris Street, pairs wood-fired gourmet pizza with local beer and wine.

, just steps from the waterfront on Morris Street, pairs wood-fired gourmet pizza with local beer and wine. New York-Italian cuisine rules at Salvatore’s Pizzaiolo Trattoria on Young Street in the historic Hydrostone Market. If you’re not in the mood for the signature pie, the hearty meatball hero is one of Halifax’s most popular sandwiches.

on Young Street in the historic Market. If you’re not in the mood for the signature pie, the hearty meatball hero is one of Halifax’s most popular sandwiches. Just steps from the Halifax Seaport Farmers’ Market on Marginal Road, Tomavinos boasts an assortment of popular Italian pizza and pasta creations.

on boasts an assortment of popular Italian pizza and pasta creations. If you love pizza, avoid Ristorante a Mano on Lower Water Street. Once you have the Pancetta, Poplpette e Funghi (crispy pancetta, house-made meatballs, wild mushrooms, fresh mozzarella) no other pizza will seem quite as good.

on Lower Water Street. Once you have the Pancetta, Poplpette e Funghi (crispy pancetta, house-made meatballs, wild mushrooms, fresh mozzarella) no other pizza will seem quite as good. Rinaldo’s on Windsor Street has quickly become a neighbourhood favourite, with creative pizzas, mighty sandwiches, and weekend brunch.

BIER BITTE!

Halifax Oktoberfest, the city’s biggest celebration of its sort, continues at the Garrison brewery on Marginal Road. Enjoy live music, with Oompah and Dave Sampson, food from HopYard, and local beer and cider. Garrison has brewed a special wheat beer just for this event.

LOCALS LOVE ‘EM

Athens Restauran t on Quinpool Road offers the Greek mainstays you’d expect, but Haligonians love it for weekend brunch: omelettes, eggs Florentine, and a buffet chock full of breakfast favourites like sausage, baked beans, pancakes, perogies, pastries, and more.

t on Quinpool Road offers the Greek mainstays you’d expect, but Haligonians love it for weekend brunch: omelettes, eggs Florentine, and a buffet chock full of breakfast favourites like sausage, baked beans, pancakes, perogies, pastries, and more. Maxwell’s Plum on Grafton Street boasts a huge array of beers from around the globe, served alongside burgers, sandwiches, fish and chips, and pub grub galore.

on Grafton Street boasts a huge array of beers from around the globe, served alongside burgers, sandwiches, fish and chips, and pub grub galore. Scratch-made vegan cuisine makes Wild Leek a Windsor Street neighbourhood favourite. With an on-site bakery, tasty gourmet desserts are the house specialty.

IT’S THE LITTLE THINGS

Looking for a pleasant nook to while away an evening with friends? Intimate Little Oak on Lower Water Street is just steps away from the waterfront boardwalk. It boasts a small and dynamic menu showcasing global influences and seasonal ingredients, a huge (yet artfully chosen) wine list, and a selection of craft beer and ciders.