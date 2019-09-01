Hot Dining

GRAPE THINGS AHEAD

Running from Sept. 25-28, the Festival of Wines is a popular annual celebration of wines of the world. This year, the focus is on South American vintages. Events include a Winemaker’s Dinner at the Stubborn Goat on Sept. 25 with Argentine vintner German Buk, an exploration of the wines of Chile at Antojo Taco + Tequila on Sept. 26, and a Grand Tasting on Sept. 27 and 28 at the Cunard Centre on the Halifax waterfront.

STEAK A CLAIM

For an opulent and unforgettable dining experience, Cut Steakhouse is the downtown’s go-to destination. Contemporary and classy, Cut emphasizes world-class service, with beef dry-aged on site. From the restaurateur behind popular Halifax spots like Bistro Le Coq, East of Grafton Tavern, and Waterfront Warehouse.

HAPPY HOUR

If you’re serious about your cocktails, you must visit stylish Bar Kismet on Agricola Street. The ever-changing drink menu features premium ingredients from around the world. At press time, the selection included The Space Cowboy (aquavit, coconut, Peruvian pisco, dry white vermouth, Italian amaro, Buddha’s Hand) and Return Of Su-Mac (mezcal, fig, sherry, sumac, quinaquina aperitif, rhubarb root amaro, orange, and Boker’s Bitters). You’ll also find craft beer and fine ales aplenty, paired with an artful and ever-changing little tasting menu.

SOUTH OF THE BORDER

Don’t let the humble exterior fool you: loyal foodies jam Mexico Lindo on Dutch Village Road every night of the week. Fiery home-style Mexican cuisine is the house specialty. The menu includes explosively flavourful offerings like burritos, enchiladas, chimichangas, tacos, and more.

SMALL PLATES, BIG TASTES

Foodies flock to Highwayman Restaurant & Bar on Barrington Street for Spanish-inspired share plates and original cocktails. This cozy, up-market option serves a menu of seafood, cured meats, cheeses, and more. Pair your meal with a selection from the carefully-curated wine list and save room for a decadent dessert.

THE FINER THINGS

Tucked away in historic Brewery Market on Lower Water Street, da Maurizio Fine Dining is a perennial local favourite. The rustic cuisine of Northern Italy inspires Chef Andrew King, as he offers classics like veal scaloppini sautéed with fresh lobster, seared breast of Brome Lake duck, and spice-crusted rack of lamb. An expertly curated wine list and top-notch service complement the experience.

FLAVOURS OF ASIA