Hot Dining

KNOCK ON WOOD

Looking for a pleasant nook to while away an evening with friends? Intimate Little Oak on Lower Water Street is just steps away from the waterfront boardwalk. It boasts a small and dynamic menu showcasing global influences and seasonal ingredients, a huge (yet artfully chosen) wine list, and a selection of craft beer and ciders.

CARNIVORE’S CHOICE

Picked as one of Where Canada’s Best New Restaurants in Canada (2015), Primal Kitchen on Brenton Street is a butchery-inspired gem. Sustainable local meats (smoked, cured, and butchered in-house) are the specialty. Try the house-smoked wild boar. Wash it all down with a creative selection of local wine and beer.

LOCAL FAVOURITE

The Vines Pasta Grill on Panavista Drive in Dartmouth is a neighbourhood favourite. You’ll find all the Italian favourites you’d expect—seafood linguine, veal marsala, penne arrabiata, gnocchi, and pizza—plus a much-loved Sunday brunch buffet.

TEA TIME

• Just across from Neptune Theatre on Argyle Street, World Tea House blends classic tea traditions with modern mixology in a relaxed and stylish atomosphere.

• Sawadee Tea House on Granville Mall serves some 150 types of premium loose-leaf teas shipped in fresh from plantations around the globe.

BEER EN PLEIN AIR

• Right on the waterfront boardwalk in Summit Plaza, the Stubborn Goat Beer Garden is an ideal place to sample local craft beer as you watch the ships sail past. From the proprietors of The Stubborn Goat Gastropub, this spot also offers a variety of light snacks.

• Beer bar Stillwell on Barrington Street is a year-round local favourite, and just up the hill on Spring Garden Road, its summer alfresco sibling Stillwell is equally beloved. There are local and imported brews aplenty, plus a tasty barbecue menu.

GOOD TIMES

For a classic pub experience, visit The Old Triangle Irish Ale House on Prince Street. It’s a favourite with visitors and locals alike for its sidewalk patio, nightly live music, and menu jam-packed with pub favourites like curry and chips, Irish stew, and pan-fried haddock. The bar boasts local and imported beers and ciders (with mandatory Irish offerings such as Guinness, Harp, and Kilkenny) plus one of the finest selections of whiskies around.

AN AXE TO GRIND

Enjoy a rustic evening in the heart of North End Halifax. Agricola Street’s Timber Lounge is a lumberjack themed bar decked with raw wood and acres of plaid. The bar features local taps and bottled beers, but axe throwing is the main draw. Safety first: staff are on-hand to train and supervise

PIZZA PERFECTION

• Over the last few years, Morris East has added locations uptown on Quinpool Road and in Bedford West, and you’ll still find the mothership a block from the waterfront on Morris Street. Try delicious wood-fired pizzas showcasing fresh local ingredients.

• Family-run Rinaldo’s on Windsor Street boasts all manner of Italian-American comfort food and the pizza hits the bullseye every time. We recommend the Pizza Samuele with pepperoni, roasted garlic, mozzarella, Grana Padano, and ricotta.

• On the Halifax Waterfront in Bishop’s Landing, Ristorante a Mano is another pizza mecca. If you’re an old-school purist, try the Margherita, San Marzano tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, basil, and nothing else but tons of Old World flavour.