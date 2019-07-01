Hot Dining

COFFEE TO THE PEOPLE

Glitter Bean Café is a worker-owned queer-friendly (and welcoming to all) café, a block west of the Halifax Public Gardens on Spring Garden Road. Relaxed and funky, it offers organic fair-trade coffee, specialty drinks, baked goods, and snacks.

PERFECT TIMING

Visiting Halifax for Canada Day? You’re just in time for the final day (July 1) of Ribfest Halifax. Head to the Halifax waterfront on Lower Water Street for a feast of ribs (and lots of other barbecue dishes and sides) from local favourites like Boneheads BBQ and vendors from around North America. Live entertainment and free admission (pay per serving). The event is a fund raiser for the Rotary Club of Halifax.

ON THE ROCKS

For five decades, The Sou’wester has been serving up local seafood and Maritime hospitality alongside the wild North Atlantic in Peggy’s Cove. Perched upon the rocks with a spectacular view of the ocean and the village’s iconic lighthouse, this is an ideal spot to try East Coast essentials like fish and chips, boiled lobster (fresh from the tank), and scratch-made gingerbread.

CATCH OF THE DAY

Just steps from the waterfront, Shuck Seafood + Raw Bar on Salter Street offers lightly cooked and raw fare, sustainably harvested and locally supplied. The culinary team treats the quality ingredients with artful care and respect; the raw menu feature scallops and an array of local oysters, plus crab, lobster, shrimp, and much more. Pair with a selection from the eclectic wine list, featuring local offerings and international imports.

MARITIME FEAST

The Shore Club Lobster Supper in Hubbards is an essential Nova Scotian experience. From Wednesday–Sunday, enjoy a huge feed of fresh Atlantic lobster in the relaxed and historic setting of the Shore Club, one of the province’s last old-fashioned dance halls. The menu also includes all-you-can-eat mussels, plus vegetarian, steak, chicken, and kids’ meals.

BY THE BOOK

The Watch That Ends The Night pairs an ambitious name with an ambitious concept. The Dartmouth waterfront spot is a cocktail and wine bar with a kitchen headed by Mark Gray (Gold Medal Plates winner 2016) and focused on developing a new Canadian cuisine through curing and fermenting local seasonal ingredients. It’s named for Hugh MacLennan’s 1958 novel, sharing an aesthetic with the same North American late-modern tastes.

JUST THE TWO OF US

With its French-inspired seasonal menu, Agricola Street Brasserie has helped turn the North End into Halifax’s hottest dining destination. Artfully prepared seasonal dishes, including fresh Atlantic seafood, pair with Nova Scotian wine and beer. Foodies flock to Highwayman Restaurant & Bar on Barrington Street for Spanish-inspired sharing plates and original cocktails. This cozy, up-market option serves a menu of seafood, cured meats, cheeses, and more. Save room for a decadent dessert and something from the carefully-curated wine list.

BARBECUE BOSSES

Halifax restaurateur Bill Pratt—the man behind local favourites Habanero’s and Cheese Curds—joins forces with Prince Edward Island’s Upstreet Brewing at Upstreet BBQ Brewhouse on Windmill Road in Dartmouth. The menu includes the brewery’s distinctive craft beer (made on site) and Southern barbecue staples aplenty: pulled pork, brisket, cheddar-and-beer sausage, and more.