Hot Dining

FINER THINGS

The Bicycle Thief is the playground of acclaimed chef Maurizio Bertossi. The waterfront patio is plenty appealling, but the real draw is the menu, showcasing Bertossi’s Northern Italian roots: Old World comfort food with a New World flair. Highlights include Risotto ai Carciofi (with charred Italian artichokes, procuitto, and Grana Padano), Fettunccine all’Aragosta (with fresh Nova Scotian lobster), and more. Pair with a selection from the well curated wine list, showcasing vintages from around the world, with a heavy Italian emphasis.

LOCALS LOVE THEM

Athens Restaurant on Quinpool Road offers the Greek mainstays you’d expect, but Haligonians love it for weekend brunch: omelettes, eggs Florentine, and a buffet chock full of breakfast favourites like sausage, baked beans, pancakes, perogies, pastries, and more.

When locals shop in Bayer's Lake or catch a movie at Cineplex, Dhaba Casual Fine Dining & Express on Oland Crescent is a favourite stop for an Indian nosh. Try spicy and flavourful vegetable korma, butter chicken, or tandoori seafood shorba.

HAMBURGER HEAVEN

Just around the corner from the Atlantica Hotel on Quinpool Road, Relish Gourmet Burgers

offers creative takes on the classic burger and fries. The house specialty is the Halifax Explosion: a flash-grilled pineapple ring dusted in habanero powder, plus pancetta bacon, curried onion frites, and aged cheddar.

HOW SWEET IT IS

If your instinct is to skip straight to dessert, check out The Middle Spoon downtown on Barrington Street or in Bedford at Sunnyside Mall. This stylish little spot offers all manner of decadent desserts and cocktails (plus appetizers and light lunches). Essentials include cardamom carrot cake, peanut-butter pie, and sticky toffee pudding.

THE GREAT OUTDOORS

Take a lofty perch above the bustle of Spring Garden Road to enjoy the rooftop patio at Your Father’s Moustache . This perennial summer favourite is the ideal place to laze away a sunny afternoon with a cold beverage, including four house-brewed beers. There are daily lunch specials and a popular weekend brunch menu (with offerings like skillets, french toast, and pancakes).

Right on the waterfront boardwalk in the Historic Properties , Salty's Restaurant boasts a harbourside patio with tables just steps from the ocean. As the name suggests, you'll find all manner of seafood, including fresh Atlantic lobster.

Friendly and casual, with an ever-evolving selection of local and imported craft beers, the Stillwell Beer Garden on Spring Garden Road is a summertime classic. The ideal spot to recharge after a day exploring the busy shopping district.

A short walk from the Halifax Transit ferry terminal in Dartmouth, Battery Park is another must-visit for beer aficionados. Enjoy a tasty local pint on the cool shady patio.

CHILL OUT

When exploring city streets, beat the heat with a sweet treat. At Sugah on the waterfront boardwalk in Bishop’s Landing, you’ll find all manner of confections, but the star of the show is the house-made hand-paddled ice cream, showcasing unique Nova Scotian ingredients.